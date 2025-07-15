Yachting: Monaco Classic Week, celebrating the  'Art de Vivre la Mer' at the Yacht Club

MONACO, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elegance, tradition and a deep passion for the sea: the 17th edition of the Monaco Classic Week, organised by the Yacht Club de Monaco, celebrates the unique spirit of the 'Art de Vivre la Mer', paying tribute to the living maritime heritage embodied by classic yachts. Established in 1994, this biennial event has become a landmark occasion for vintage sailing enthusiasts, honouring vessels both large and small, the artisanal savoir-faire, and the traditional seafaring skills of the past.

What makes the event truly exceptional is the participation, by invitation only, of over one hundred meticulously selected boats. Among the fifty classic sailing yachts expected are the three-masted Créole (1927), Invader (1905), the schooners Zaca (1929), Puritan (1930) and Elena of London (2009), the Bermudan cutter Manitou (1937), and the gaff cutters Viola (1908) and Partridge (1885), the latter marking its 140th anniversary. Naturally, Tuiga (1909), the iconic 15-Metre IR and proud YCM flagbearer for the past thirty years, will also be present. Adding to the scene are fifteen period motor yachts, including Kalizma (1906, 46 m), once owned by Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor, and the historic American steamship SS Delphine (1921, 79 m). Over sixty vintage powerboats are expected, such as Scolopendra (1903), Triton (1908), Lady Isabelle (1930), and several emblematic Riva models, including the legendary Riva Aquarama launched in 1962. Smaller craft will also feature, with a dozen Dinghy 12’, an Olympic class in 1920, representing accessible, elegant leisure sailing.

Beyond the regattas that enliven Monaco’s bay, the public can enjoy the Exhibitors’ Village, where artists, photographers, craftsmen and shipyards showcase their work. The event is free and open to the public, offering everyone a chance to immerse themselves in maritime heritage up close. In the evening, owners and crews continue the festivities in an atmosphere that is both refined and convivial. Among the highlights is the 'La Belle Classe Restoration Prize', awarded by a jury chaired by British sailor Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, which honours the quality of restoration work carried out on often century-old vessels. 'The Elegance Contest', presided over by Allegra Gucci, will assess style, etiquette, and adherence to the Art de Vivre la Mer at sea. Results from both contests will determine the winner of the Monaco Classic Week Trophy, which celebrates restoration, elegance and the “Spirit of Yachting”. Adding a culinary twist is the 'Chef Competition', where crews are challenged to prepare an onboard menu using a surprise basket of ingredients

Two milestone anniversaries add further prestige to the 2025 edition: the 30th anniversary of Tuiga (1909) under the Monegasque flag, and the 140th anniversary of Partridge (1885), a forgotten masterpiece by naval architect J. Beavor Webb. Abandoned on the English coast and converted into a houseboat, Partridge was rediscovered thanks to former owner Peter Saxby and his nephew Alex Laird. Two key engravings found on the beam—“Harry”, likely a shipwright, and the date 1885—revealed her true identity, prompting an exemplary 17-year restoration completed in 1999. This prestigious gathering is made possible thanks to the support of its key partners: Rolex, UBS, BMW and Monaco Marine, who share the Yacht Club de Monaco’s commitment to preserving maritime heritage and promoting the spirit of classic yachting. Monaco Classic Week thus remains a crossroads of generations, expertise and seafaring values, where time is measured in waves and beauty.

