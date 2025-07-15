Verano Announces Promotion and Appointment of James Leventis as Chief Strategy and Compliance Officer

CHICAGO, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the promotion and appointment of James Leventis as the Company’s Chief Strategy and Compliance Officer, effective as of July 1, 2025.

As the newest member of Verano’s executive leadership team, Leventis will provide strategic leadership over the Company’s robust regulatory, licensing, compliance and government affairs activities across its expanding national footprint. Since joining the Company in 2019, he has played a critical role driving Verano’s growth from a single-state operator to one of the industry’s largest publicly traded companies. A seasoned cannabis executive and licensed attorney, Leventis most recently served as Executive Vice President of Legal, Regulatory and Government Affairs for the Company, and his nearly 15-year career spans a variety of disciplines including regulatory, compliance, M&A and licensing in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, consulting and cannabis sectors.

Leventis also plays a pivotal external role advocating for cannabis reform at the state and federal levels. Throughout his tenure, he has served as a founding member and executive officer on a number of boards, trade associations and political action committees, including the United States Cannabis Roundtable, the American Rights and Reform PAC, the American Trade Association of Cannabis and Hemp, and more.

“Given his extensive experience, industry knowledge and advocacy, I am thrilled to announce James’s promotion to Chief Strategy and Compliance Officer, and am confident that his unique skill sets and expertise will further strengthen our executive leadership team,” said George Archos, Verano founder and Chief Executive Officer. “As we navigate the dynamic cannabis sector, I believe Verano, and the industry at large, will benefit from James’s ongoing leadership and influence supporting important initiatives and legislative advancements, and we look forward to his contributions for years to come.”

