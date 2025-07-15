Enthusiast Gaming Announces the Launch of First-to-Market “LookBuilder” Tool for The Sims Resource

TORONTO, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX), a digital publisher focused on building tools, platforms, and experiences for gamers, today announced the launch of LookBuilder, a first of its kind virtual fitting room developed for The Sims Resource, the world’s largest platform for Sims custom content.

With more than 5 million pieces of content downloaded over 20 billion times, The Sims Resource is the largest custom content platform serving Sims players. With LookBuilder, users can now preview and customize outfits directly in their browser before bringing them into the game.

The beta launch of LookBuilder introduces a browser-based, 3D-rendered, real-time outfit preview engine that enables players to build and customize complete outfits and see them visualized on a character instantly. Users can combine items such as hair, clothing, and accessories to assemble full looks in advance, rather than downloading individual pieces to test in-game. This significantly improves how players discover and personalize content. The feature enhances the experience for both free and paid users and is intended to drive deeper engagement across the platform.

“LookBuilder is a smart, player-first innovation that no one else in the industry is doing. It gives real value to gamers by letting them preview and personalize their content before they download, which is a simple idea that dramatically improves the experience,” said Alex Macdonald, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “It also strengthens our subscription offering by making the platform even more useful and rewarding to engage with. This is the direction we are going, with disciplined product development, meaningful advancements, and a clear focus on building what matters most. The underlying technology behind LookBuilder, the ability to render 3D custom content directly in the browser, also opens the door to entirely new product experiences beyond The Sims Resource.”

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming builds tools, platforms, and experiences that gamers use every day. Its portfolio of owned and operated digital properties includes some of the most recognizable names in gaming, such as U.GG, Icy-Veins, TheSimsResource, PocketGamer, Addicting Games, and Fantasy Football Scout, as well as the global B2B event series PocketGamer Connects. Through these assets, Enthusiast Gaming generates revenue from programmatic advertising, subscriptions, and events, and is focused on expanding its owned IP and deepening direct engagement with its audience.

