SponsorCX Eliminates Spreadsheet Chaos for Brands with New Software Solution

LEHI, Utah, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SponsorCX , the all-in-one sponsorship management software trusted by properties across sports, entertainment, and live events is proud to announce the launch of a new solution designed exclusively for brands managing sponsorships.

Built for the complexity of modern brand sponsorships, the platform brings every activation, asset, deadline, and partner into one centralized system making it easier than ever to stay organized, aligned, and on track.

“This launch is a major milestone in our mission to simplify sponsorship management, with a solution built specifically for brands. It brings clarity, consistency, and confidence to every partnership, helping brands execute at scale and prove the value of every sponsorship,” said Jason Smith, CEO of SponsorCX.

SponsorCX’s brand platform includes:

Centralized Contact & Property Management – Tracking for every partner, property, and activation in one easy-to-navigate space.

– Tracking for every partner, property, and activation in one easy-to-navigate space. Live Memo™ for Real-Time Fulfillment – Full asset visibility and live progress tracking with no guesswork.

– Full asset visibility and live progress tracking with no guesswork. Built-In Collaboration Tools – Alignment of internal teams and property partners with contacts, assets, timelines, and tasks all in one view.

– Alignment of internal teams and property partners with contacts, assets, timelines, and tasks all in one view. Custom Dashboards & Reporting – Proving ROI with reporting that’s built for sponsorship teams.

– Proving ROI with reporting that’s built for sponsorship teams. Gmail & Outlook Integration – Stay connected without switching platforms.







Brands like University Credit Union are already seeing the difference:

“Before SponsorCX, we were utilizing too many tools and spreadsheets to keep our sponsorships on track. Now, everything lives in one dynamic platform, and that has been a game changer. We have real-time visibility, better internal consistency, and customized reporting and tools to make data-driven decisions. This has greatly increased our efficiency, which in turn gives us more time to create meaningful experiences for our member-owners through our sponsorship platforms.” — Megan Eisenhard, Chief Growth Officer at University Credit Union

Whether managing a handful of properties or hundreds, brands now have a purpose-built tool to streamline sponsorship execution and deliver exceptional experiences at scale.

SponsorCX is trusted by organizations worldwide, including teams across the NFL, NBA, MLB, and MLS, as well as minor league organizations, live events, and entertainment groups. With the launch of its brand solution, SponsorCX is proud to support the evolving needs of sponsorship professionals around the world.

See how SponsorCX is transforming brand sponsorships →

About SponsorCX

SponsorCX is the leading all-in-one platform for sponsorship management. It supports properties and brands through every stage of the sponsorship lifecycle, including sales, inventory, fulfillment, scheduling, agreements, and reporting. With intuitive tools real-time insights, SponsorCX enables organizations to maximize sponsorship value, drive stronger partnerships, and keep everything organized and on track.

Learn more at sponsorcx.com .



Media Contact: Laura Nichols / laura.nichols@sponsorcx.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/575517ba-31c9-4e36-ba28-d1a416f5a71d