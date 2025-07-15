A State Department of Transportation (DOT) Has Entered Into A Formal Contractual Agreement To Evaluate ProStar’s PointMan

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar Holdings Inc. (“ProStar®” or “the Company”) (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, is pleased to announce that a State Department of Transportation (DOT) has entered into a formal contractual agreement to evaluate ProStar’s flagship solution, PointMan®, for state wide adoption.

This latest engagement from another DOT marks a significant milestone as ProStar continues to drive digital transformation in the management of critical infrastructure. The DOT’s evaluation will focus on how PointMan streamlines operations, improves workflows, and enhances safety during construction and maintenance activities.

“The adoption of PointMan by the Colorado Department of Transportation has already proven to be a success,” stated Page Tucker, CEO and Founder of ProStar. “As a result, we are realizing a high level of interest from several other DOTs that are taking proactive steps to improve the management of critical infrastructure and enhance safety.”

PointMan is becoming a recognized leader throughout the industry in providing precision mapping solutions to state and local agencies seeking to digitally transform their asset management practices. The Company is actively engaged with other governmental agencies at the state and local levels which are currently assessing PointMan, reflecting the accelerating demand for advanced solutions to improve the management of critical infrastructure.

Stock Option Grant

Additionally, the Company’s Board of Directors has approved the grant of 3.3 million stock options, each exercisable at a price of $0.14 CDN per common share for a period of five years, to certain directors, officers, consultants, and employees of the Company.

About ProStar

ProStar is a leading software company specializing in patented cloud and mobile mapping solutions for the critical infrastructure industry. Its flagship product, PointMan, streamlines the management of above- and below-ground assets like utilities and pipelines, improving workflows across their lifecycle.

Offered as a SaaS platform, PointMan integrates with top geospatial tech providers and equipment manufacturers. ProStar holds 16 issued patents in the U.S. and Canada, supporting its strong IP portfolio. For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com

Contact:

Page Tucker

CEO & Founder

ptucker@prostarcorp.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the terms and conditions of the Company’s future plans. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.