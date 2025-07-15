HealthLynked Engages Meridian Group to Accelerate Strategic Partnerships and Revenue Growth

NAPLES, Fla., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – HealthLynked Corp. ( OTCQB: HLYK ), a leader in healthcare technology and patient engagement solutions, today announced that it has engaged Meridian Group, a premier strategic advisory firm, to assist in identifying and securing strategic partnerships that can accelerate the adoption of the HealthLynked platform, significantly increase revenue, and position the company for long-term growth—including a potential uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market.

As HealthLynked scales its healthcare ecosystem—which includes telemedicine, patient record management, AI-driven care recommendations, and platforms like Oohvie for women's health—the company sees a growing opportunity to expand through strategic alliances with healthcare insurers, third party administrators, healthcare systems, technology providers, and enterprise-level partners. Meridian Group will play a critical role in evaluating these growth opportunities and aligning them with HealthLynked's mission of transforming connected care.

In addition to identifying strategic partnerships, Meridian Group will help HealthLynked establish the appropriate banking relationship to support the company's ongoing efforts to transform care management across the healthcare landscape.

David Chua, a Director at Meridian Group, will lead the advisory effort and has formally joined HealthLynked as a strategic advisor.

"HealthLynked has built a comprehensive, scalable platform that addresses some of healthcare's most pressing challenges," said David Chua. "Our focus will be on identifying partners that can rapidly drive adoption—whether through enterprise deployment, channel expansion, or vertical integration—to unlock new revenue streams and enhance shareholder value. We also see compelling opportunities for HealthLynked to deliver value across multiple healthcare sectors, including the pharmaceutical industry and medical research, where its technology can accelerate medical discoveries and improve clinical outcomes."

"We are at an inflection point where strategic partnerships can substantially accelerate our growth," said Dr. Michael Dent, CEO of HealthLynked. "Engaging Meridian Group allows us to tap into a deep network of institutional and corporate relationships. With their guidance, we aim to forge high-impact alliances that drive adoption of our platform and deliver measurable revenue growth in both the near and long term."

This engagement represents a key step in HealthLynked's broader strategy to increase market visibility, attract institutional investors, and evaluate synergistic acquisition opportunities that complement its core technologies.

About Meridian Group

Founded in 1995, Meridian Group is a leading independent advisory firm focused on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets strategy, and growth advisory. The firm partners with innovative middle-market companies to structure transformative deals and unlock growth opportunities through capital access and strategic alignment. Meridian's industry expertise spans healthcare, technology, and consumer sectors.

Learn more at www.meridian-lp.com

About HealthLynked Corp

HealthLynked Corp. enhances healthcare through personalized care management that improves outcomes and reduces costs. Its cloud-based platform connects patients with providers for virtual or in-office appointments and consolidates medical records into one secure, accessible location.

With AI-driven insights and integrated telehealth services, HealthLynked empowers patients and providers to coordinate care more effectively, while delivering substantial savings on prescriptions and healthcare services. The platform supports enterprise partnerships, offering scalable solutions to healthcare networks and digital health innovators.

Learn more at www.healthlynked.com

Download the HealthLynked App:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are inherently uncertain and may differ materially from actual results. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. HealthLynked disclaims any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

HealthLynked Corp.

1265 Creekside Parkway, Suite 302

Naples, FL 34108

Phone: +1 (800) 928-7144

Email: IR@healthlynked.com