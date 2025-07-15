Millennials and Gen Z-ers Face Steepest Mental Health Challenges in the Workplace

Washington, DC, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burnout is widespread among U.S. workers, with 67% reporting at least one symptom—and the numbers are even more alarming for younger employees. The survey released today by Seramount, a talent services firm that partners with more than half of the Fortune 100, explores U.S. employees’ mental health at work and highlights a growing mental health crisis across U.S. companies.

A majority of Millennials (77%) and Gen Z-ers (72%) report experiencing at least one symptom of burnout, such as exhaustion or feeling unmotivated, compared to 62% of Gen X-ers and 38% of Boomers.

“Millennials already weathered several seasons of significant turmoil during their relatively short careers, from the Great Recession to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Diana Forster, Senior Director of Qualitative Research at Seramount. “Now, many are in mid-level management roles with increased responsibilities, intensifying stress and burnout.”

Fewer than half of Gen Z-ers (45%) and Millennials (47%) rate their personal well-being above average, while a majority (84%) of Boomers and more than half (56%) of Gen X-ers rate their personal well-being above average.

Likewise, 68% of Gen Z-ers and 61% of Millennials do not feel supported balancing mental health and work, compared to 57% of Gen X-ers and 45% of Boomers. Fewer than half of all employees surveyed (40%) believe their company provides adequate mental health resources. “Younger employees joined the workforce in an era when mental health needs were more public and support more prevalent, and many younger workers have different expectations of their employers than their predecessors,” Forster continued.

The survey also showed a difference in how executives and their employees experience burnout. When segmented by career level, 72% of senior managers, 80% of managers, and 66% of non-managers report burnout, compared to just 18% of executives who report being burned out.

Methodology

The Seramount survey was conducted in April 2025 among 1,000 U.S. employees at companies with 500 or more employees. Employees represent a mix of industries, job levels, and tenure and are nationally representative of the U.S. population.

