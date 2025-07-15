Tessell Recognized as a Strong Performer in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights™ “Voice of the Customer” for Cloud Database Management Systems

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tessell , a trusted provider of cloud-native data management solutions, today announced its recognition as a Strong Performer in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Cloud Database Management Systems report.

We believe that this recognition reflects the positive sentiment and experiences shared by end-users of Tessell’s Cloud DBMS platform on Gartner Peer Insights™, a platform where enterprise IT professionals evaluate technology solutions based on their direct usage. The Voice of the Customer report is a synthesis of these reviews and offers an additional perspective to complement expert research and help IT leaders in their solution assessments.

Bakul Banthia, Co-Founder of Tessell, commented:

“Being recognized in the Voice of the Customer is a proud milestone for our team. It reinforces our commitment to building solutions that deliver real impact and value. We’re especially grateful to our customers for sharing their insights and helping shape the future of our platform.”

What Customers are Saying:

“Tessell is a great product to use and easy to understand. It is customizable and we have been using this product for the last 9 months and found that overall it is the best product for managing database level activities ” - AWS Cloud Engineer, IT Services , IT

“Tessell delivered on everything that was presented to us. Our ability to deliver databases to the product and development teams drastically improved. And we were able to lower our costs to meet our BCP and DR requirements.” – VP, Engineering, Software



About Tessell

Tessell is a multi-cloud DBaaS platform redefining enterprise data management with its comprehensive suite of AI-powered database services. By unifying operational and analytical data within a seamless data ecosystem, Tessell enables enterprises to modernize databases, optimize cloud economics, and drive intelligent decision-making at scale. Through AI and Conversational Data Management (CoDaM), Tessell makes data more accessible, interactive, and intuitive, empowering businesses to harness their data's full potential easily.

Media Contact

Len Fernandes

Firecracker PR for Tessell

len@firecrackerpr.com

Gartner, Gartner Peer InsightsVoice of the Customer for Cloud Database Management Systems, Peer Contributors, 3 July 2025

Gartner, Peer Insights™ and The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice badge are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates, and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.