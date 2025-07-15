New report: Generative AI use doubles while trust in social media plummets

CIRA’s 2025 Internet Trends Report reveals how trust, innovation and tariffs are reshaping Canada’s digital landscape

OTTAWA, Ontario, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians navigate economic uncertainty and rapid technological change, they are changing how they spend time and money online. According to the 2025 Canadian Internet Trends Report released today, Canadians are embracing generative AI tools and expressing concern about misinformation, online safety and the trustworthiness of social media platforms.

Formerly known as Canada’s Internet Factbook, the report is based on a national survey of 2,000 adult internet users. It offers a complex picture of Canadians’ online behaviour, from shifting shopping habits to evolving perceptions of social media.

Key insights

Use of generative AI tools has more than doubled from 2024, with 1 in 3 Canadians having used them in the past year. Despite the spike, Canadians remain concerned about misinformation and deepfakes, with 74 per cent worried about AI-generated fake content.

Public trust in X continues to decline. It is now seen as the top platform for promoting polarizing content (31 per cent) and misinformation (33 per cent). The perception of safety on X has dropped by 20 percentage points since 2018. Despite buzz around alternatives like Bluesky, only five per cent of Canadians report using the app yet.

In a global economy, 64 per cent of Canadians prefer to shop online from Canadian retailers when given the choice, with over half (55 per cent) citing support for the local economy as their top reason. In the midst of a trade war with the US, the .CA domain remains a trusted signal of Canadian identity online.

One third of Canadians (34 per cent) encountered a deepfake in the past year; up from 20 per cent in 2024. Nearly 80 per cent believe deepfakes should be banned from social media and 59 per cent see them as a threat to democratic elections matching recent reports on election tampering.

One-in-five Canadians has been the victim of a cyberattack or data breach most often due to breaches at companies or services they use. While 61 per cent of respondents feel confident spotting scams, the findings underscore how important it is for all organizations—big or small—to step up their cybersecurity efforts.



Executive quote

“At CIRA, we’re seeing firsthand how global events and fast-moving technologies are transforming the way Canadians use the internet. From a growing preference for Canadian e-commerce amid geopolitical tensions, to concerns over AI, misinformation, and cyber threats, it’s clear that the internet is no longer just a tool—it’s a mirror of the complex world we live in.” — Byron Holland, President and CEO, CIRA

Resources

Read the full 2025 Internet Trends Report and analysis: cira.ca/internet-trends-2025

Explore the survey results

About Canadian Internet Trends

The report was developed by CIRA through an online survey conducted by the Strategic Counsel. A total of 2,000 Canadian internet users (18+) were surveyed via an online panel in March. Every year CIRA produces Canadian Internet Trends through this research to better understand Canadians’ internet access and use. This year CIRA will post a four-part blog series of the most salient findings from its annual survey. The full research results showcasing the latest Canadian internet trends and online user habits can be found here.

About CIRA

CIRA is the national not-for-profit best known for managing the .CA domain on behalf of all Canadians. As a leader in Canada’s internet ecosystem, CIRA offers a wide range of products, programs and services designed to make the internet a secure and accessible space for all. CIRA advocates for Canada on both national and international stages to support its goal of building a trusted internet for Canadians by helping shape the future of the internet.

