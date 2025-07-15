Australian Oilseeds Expands Market Reach Through Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Growth in Vietnam

COOTAMUNDRA, Australia, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited, (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: COOT), a manufacturer and seller of sustainable edible oils to customers globally, today announced a partnership with SMART MARKETING CO. LTD for the sales, marketing, and distribution of its GEO brand in Vietnam.

The GEO brand features a premium selection of Australian cold-pressed, non-GMO canola oil and olive oil. Under the agreement, SMART MARKETING CO. LTD will manage brand development and retail distribution throughout Vietnam, leveraging its extensive nationwide network and in-depth market knowledge. AMO’s established presence across Vietnam—spanning supermarkets, specialty stores, and major e-commerce platforms—will enable efficient rollout and consumer access from both physical and digital channels.

Vietnam’s growing demand for healthy and high-quality food products has created a dynamic space for natural and chemical-free oils. With a population of over 100 million and rising health consciousness, the Vietnamese market presents significant opportunities for premium international brands.

“This partnership strengthens our entry into one of Southeast Asia’s most vibrant and fast-growing markets,” said Gary Seaton, Chief Executive Officer. “SMART MARKETING CO. LTD brings an exceptional track record and a deep understanding of local retail and consumer behavior. We are confident that their team will drive strong results and long-term growth for the GEO brand in Vietnam.”

Australian Oilseeds is also excited to announce the launch of GEO’s brand of extra virgin olive oil. The extra virgin olive oil is sourced from Australia’s finest olive groves and is expected to add an additional USD 5–8 million to its top line revenue within the next 12 months.

About Australian Oilseeds Investments Pty Ltd. Australian Oilseeds Investments Pty Ltd. is an Australian proprietary company dedicated to the sustainable production and global distribution of high-quality oilseeds. Operating directly and through its subsidiaries, the Company focuses on the processing, manufacturing, and sale of non-GMO and organic food-grade oils for the rapidly growing health-conscious consumer market. With a firm commitment to eliminating harmful chemicals from every stage of the supply chain, the Company partners with like-minded suppliers to promote cleaner agricultural practices. Its product portfolio includes premium vegetable oils, proteins, and other food ingredients sourced from oilseeds grown for purity and sustainability. Over the past two decades, Australian Oilseeds has built and expanded the largest cold-pressing facility in Australia, producing only GMO-free conventional and certified organic oils. Today, the Company is recognized as a trusted supplier of healthier food ingredients to customers around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, business strategy and plans, market trends and market size, opportunities and positioning. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business strategy, financial outlook, market trends, growth opportunities, and potential outcomes of strategic partnerships. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “target,” “project,” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. For example, global economic conditions could in the future reduce demand for our products; we could in the future experience cybersecurity incidents; we may be unable to manage or sustain the level of growth that our business has experienced in prior periods; our financial resources may not be sufficient to maintain or improve our competitive position; we may be unable to attract new customers, or retain or sell additional products to existing customers; we may experience challenges successfully expanding our marketing and sales capabilities, including further specializing our sales force; customer growth could decelerate in the future; we may not achieve expected synergies and efficiencies of operations from recent acquisitions or business combinations, and we may not be able to pay off our convertible notes when due. Further information on potential factors that could affect our financial results is included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited

126-142 Cowcumbla Street

Cootamundra New South Wales 2590

Attn: Amarjeet Singh, CFO

Email: amarjeet.s@energreennutrition.com.au

Investor Relations Contact

Reed Anderson

(646) 277-1260

reed.anderson@icrinc.com

