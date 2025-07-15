IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Kimberly Ann, CEO of Lahontan Gold Corp.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

To begin the interview, Ann outlined Lahontan Gold’s mission and strategic approach in Nevada’s Walker Lane.

“At Lahontan Gold, we’re doing something so special,” she said. “I have a very extensive background in running successful businesses across the board, and this one is just a perfect storm of great assets, the best jurisdiction in the world, and the best timing with our new administration that’s so pro-mining. Gold is finally on the critical metals list, and we have a past producer — perfect asset — that I’m so excited to tell everybody about.”

Ann went on to describe the Santa Fe Mine’s history and potential.

“The Santa Fe mine was a past producer from 1988 to 1994, open-pit style heap leach. It’s the lowest cost style of operation you can have. It shut down from pure economics, because gold was at $340. They left a lot of gold and silver in the ground,” she explained. “Right now, we have 2 million ounces that we’re reporting to the world. We obviously have a lot more internally that we’re working on, but really, it’s a very simple story in that we have enough to have a mine again now, and we’re fast-tracking it.”

She also emphasized her business-first mindset and the importance of focusing on outcomes.

“I’m not emotional about it. I’m not in love with the project. I’m not thinking of anything but making money and making the company successful,” she added. “I have a unique perspective in that, yes, I understand the geology. Yes, I understand the engineering background. But, more importantly, I understand the business and how to get to the finish line.”

About Lahontan Gold Corp.

Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mine development and mineral exploration company that holds, through its U.S. subsidiaries, four top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining-friendly Nevada. Lahontan's flagship property, the 26.4 km2 Santa Fe Mine project, had past production of 359,202 ounces of gold and 702,067 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1994 from open pit mines utilizing heap-leach processing. The Santa Fe Mine has a Canadian National Instrument 43-101 compliant Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,539,000 oz AuEq (48,393,000 tonnes grading 0.92 g/t Au and 7.18 g/t Ag, together grading 0.99 g/t AuEq) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 411,000 oz AuEq (16,760,000 grading 0.74 g/t Au and 3.25 g/t Ag, together grading 0.76 g/t AuEq), all pit constrained (AuEq is inclusive of recovery, please see Santa Fe Project Technical Report and note below*).

The company plans to continue advancing the Santa Fe Mine project toward production, update the Santa Fe Preliminary Economic Assessment, and drill test its satellite West Santa Fe project during 2025.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.LahontanGoldCorp.com

The technical content of this news release and the company's technical disclosure has been reviewed and approved by Michael Lindholm, CPG, Independent Consulting Geologist to Lahontan Gold Corp., who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Lindholm was not an author for the Technical Report* and does not take responsibility for the resource calculation but can confirm that the grade and ounces in this press release are the same as those given in the Technical Report.

* Please see the "Preliminary Economic Assessment, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Santa Fe Project", Authors: Kenji Umeno, P. Eng., Thomas Dyer, PE, Kyle Murphy, PE, Trevor Rabb, P. Geo, Darcy Baker, PhD, P. Geo., and John M. Young, SME-RM; Effective Date: December 10, 2024, Report Date: January 24, 2025. The Technical Report is available on the company's website and SEDAR+. Mineral resources are reported using a cut-off grade of 0.15 g/t AuEq for oxide resources and 0.60 g/t AuEq for non-oxide resources. AuEq for the purpose of cut-off grade and reporting the Mineral Resources is based on the following assumptions gold price of US$1,950/oz gold, silver price of US$23.50/oz silver, and oxide gold recoveries ranging from 28% to 79%, oxide silver recoveries ranging from 8% to 30%, and non-oxide gold and silver recoveries of 71%.

