Stark Future Smashes EV Profitability Records in Ǫ2 to Challenge Legacy Powersports

BARCELONA, Spain, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a remarkable six-year sprint from founding and only two years after delivering the first vehicles to customers, Stark Future, the world’s fastest- growing electric motorcycle brand, today announced its first profitable quarter. This unprecedented achievement, reaching profitability faster than any other electric vehicle manufacturer, firmly positions Stark Future as the first name in global electric motorcycles.

For Ǫ2 2025, Stark reported a robust €47 million revenue and €4.5 million EBITDA, revenue that more than doubled from the previous year. This rapid financial ascent solidifies Stark Future as the largest and fastest-scaling electric-only motorcycle manufacturer in history, long since surpassing all other pure EV rivals in volume, revenue, and international footprint.





"Our main achievements in product development are well known, but this financial success is confirmation that our customers appreciate the hard work we put in every day behind the scenes,” said Anton Wass, CEO of Stark Future. “We've rapidly established a cost- competitive global value chain as well as built a cutting-edge, 20,000-square-meter factory for in-house battery and vehicle production."

Driven by overwhelming global demand for the groundbreaking Stark VARG, deliveries are accelerating across Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The VARG’s unrivaled performance and innovative design have attracted multiple former and current Motocross World Champions as buyers this quarter alone, further cementing Stark’s reputation as the new benchmark in motocross and enduro performance.

“The Stark VARG is our proof of concept," added Wass. “Tesla took 14 years to turn a profit. We did it in six, and we're just getting started.”

Stark Future is channeling this explosive momentum to strategically enter broader segments of motorcycles and powersports, directly challenging long-established global brands with superior electric alternatives. Major breakthroughs in next-generation sustainable materials and advanced production scaling reflect the company’s ambitious vision to fundamentally reshape the future of two-wheeled transportation.

“Stark Future embodies the relentless innovation and unwavering focus that defined the most successful technology companies in history and, critically, we're already profitable,” Wass continued. “This isn't just about building great electric motorcycles, it's about building a sustainable, profitable business that can reshape both this industry and beyond.”

Stark Future has proven that innovation and performance can go hand-in-hand with profitability. Stark Future’s profitable quarter isn't just a financial milestone, it’s a powerful signal to the industry, investors, and riders that the electric era in motorcycles has arrived, and it's being decisively led by a brand built to outpace tradition and dominate the future.

About Stark Future:

Stark Future is on a mission to revolutionize the motorcycle industry by leading the shift toward sustainability and drastically reducing CO₂ and plastic pollution. Through cutting- edge design and unmatched performance, the company delivers emotionally powerful, timelessly beautiful premium electric motorcycles that surpass traditional technology.

Guided by a philosophy of innovation, quality, and user-focused simplicity, Stark Future combines bold ambition with a relentless pursuit of excellence. The brand’s iconic gold logo symbolizes its full-circle approach to sustainability and its uncompromising drive to be number one.

