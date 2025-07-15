ECD Automotive Design’s “Project Wilder” — A Powerful 700+ HP Supercharged California Land Rover Station Wagon





KISSIMMEE, Fla., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are Land Rovers, and then there is Project Wilder, a hand-crafted California Land Rover Station Wagon by ECD Automotive Design with subtle styling cues from original series Land Rovers and later Land Rover Defenders, purpose-built to rule every road and outmatch every expectation. Conceived under California skies and brought to life in ECD’s Rover Dome, Project Wilder is more than a custom vehicle, it’s an untamed, 700+ horsepower thrill ride and ECD’s most powerful off-road build to date.

From the outside, Project Wilder strikes a presence that is simultaneously classic and ferocious. Cloaked in Eastnor Green eggshell paint with subtle Nara Bronze accents, it pays tribute to heritage. Its 20-inch Kahn Mondial Retro wheels, custom-painted to match, sit under widened arches with a posture that says: this vehicle doesn’t follow paths, it cuts them.

Beneath its iconic silhouette is a supercharged GM Blueprint V8, pushing 700+ horsepower through a 6-speed Magnum T56 manual transmission, because no journey worth taking should ever be on autopilot. The Borla Sport dual exhaust, complete with a push-button sound control, lets the driver choose between stealth and storm at will.

“It’s equal parts fighter and private jet,” said ECD CEO and Co-Founder Scott Wallace. “Project Wilder is designed for the client who’s looking for more than a weekend cruiser, they want something visceral, personal, something that defines what it means to be remarkable.”

The chassis, coated in Raptor Liner for all-condition resilience, rides on ECD’s proprietary Air Ride Suspension, offering seamless transitions from mountain trails to Malibu pavement. When it’s time to stop the beast, Brembo performance brakes with Eastnor Green calipers keep things firmly in control.

Inside, Wilder is warm, refined, and unshakably custom. The cabin is wrapped in Buffalo Distressed Cuoio leather with horizontal stretched honeycomb stitching, complemented by Sapele walnut wood trim, a theme that flows from the shifter to the rear cargo area like an handcrafted heirloom interior. RECARO Orthopeds front and rear provide unmatched support, and every surface, from Alcantara-lined headliners to handmade billet controls, tells a story of obsessive craftsmanship. For lack of better words, Wilder’s interior is jaw-droppingly stunning and exudes a premium level of luxury that isn’t typically associated with a former field truck.

Touchpoints like a NARDI Kallista wooden wheel, Focal premium audio, a panoramic roof with sunroof integration, and advanced ICE systems, including CarPlay, digital mirrors, blind spot assist, and dual subwoofers, elevate the cabin into something part luxury lounge, part adventure basecamp.

Project Wilder is a machine that refuses to compromise. A rolling contradiction: raw power wrapped in refined detail. British soul with American thunder. Built for California highways, Pacific trails, and every borderless moment in between.

Whether you call it a commission, a collector’s piece, or simply a dream with keys, one thing is certain: Wilder lives up to its name.

Project Wilder Specifications

Model — California Compliant Station Wagon

Engine — GM Supercharged V8 - 700 HP

Transmission — 6 Speed Manual (Magnum T56)

Brakes — BREMBO High Performance

Suspension — ECD Air Ride

Exhaust — Borla Sport Dual Plus

Exterior Color — Eastnor Green with Nara Bronze accents

Wheels — 20 Inch Kahn Mondial Retro painted in Nara Bronze

Tires — BFG All Terrain - Black Walls Out

Side Steps — SVX Black w/ Black Rubber Inserts & custom sapele walnut wood inlay

Roll Cage — 6 Point Full External

Roof — Panoramic Roof UV Protected - Double Glass Panel System with LR Sunroof

Seat Layout — 2+2

Dash — Puma wrapped in approved leather

Seats — RECARO Orthopeds

Leather — Buffalo Distressed col. Cuoio 1 Art.

Stitch Style — Nutmeg stitch with Honeycomb Stitching on Middle Inserts

Custom features — Custom Wooden Shifter, custom ECD center console with approved leather and wood paneling details, custom sapele wood Panels in Cargo Area flooring & Wheel

Steering Wheel — NARDI Kallista Wooden Wheel, custom wrapped in approved leather

Gauges — Custom Moal Bomber

Carpet — Premium German Square Weave

Radio — Touch screen stereo with CarPlay

Subwoofer — 2 - FOCAL Premium Sound / Ibus Active Subs Under Middle

Rear AC — Yes

Additional features — Cameras Back-up, power windows, central locking, remote locking and Alarm, remote start, Blind Spot Assistant

About ECD Automotive Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Series, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, Ford Mustang, Toyota FJ, and highly specialized vehicles from its Boutique Studio. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads’ whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 105 talented and dedicated employees that hold combined 80 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com .

