ECD Automotive Design Introduces Project Wrangler A Manual-Driven Defender 110 Built for Pure Connection





KISSIMMEE, Fla., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Automotive Design, the world’s largest Land Rover and Jaguar restoration company known for its bespoke Defenders, Range Rovers, Jaguar E-Types, Ford Mustangs, Toyota FJs, and the ECDXCTC INEOS Grenadier and Defender II, announces Project Wrangler, a Defender 110 Soft Top designed for drivers who value mechanical engagement, open-air freedom, and intentional craftsmanship. Built on the D110 platform, Project Wrangler blends classic Defender character with modern performance, placing the driving experience at the forefront.

Images of Project Wrangler

Video of Project Wrangler

At its core is a 6.2L LT1 V8 paired with a close-ratio Magnum T56 six-speed manual transmission, an increasingly rare combination that restores true driver involvement. Power is controlled with confidence through Brembo braking and the ECD Air Ride suspension system provides stability at speed and assured cornering, while a Borla stainless Sport Dual Plus exhaust provides a growling yet unmistakable soundtrack.

“Project Wrangler is about preserving the feeling of driving,” said Scott Wallace, CEO of ECD Automotive Design. “The manual transmission, the open soft top, and the raw V8 power create a connection you don’t get in modern vehicles. It’s built for people who want to be part of the experience.”

Finished in Arles Blue with Narvik Black accents, Project Wrangler balances heritage styling with a bold, contemporary presence. Details including 18-inch Kahn 1983 wheels, BFG All-Terrain tires, classic Defender bumpers, and a multi-point soft-top roll cage reinforce its rugged capability. Wrangler’s roof rack, a Safety Devices Explorer roof rack with integrated rear ladder, is a nod to the original roof rack system Land Rover added to all NAS Defender 90s. The vehicle’s wing-away spare carrier and NAS-style rear bumper further emphasize its readiness for real adventure.

Inside, the cabin showcases ECD’s signature craftsmanship. Although Wrangler is modeled after the classic Defender, ECD has completely modernized the vehicle’s interior to include a new a/c system in the front and rear and a newly wired electrical system, a stark contrast to its former life as a rugged utility truck. Recaro Orthoped seating throughout is wrapped in Spinneybeck leather with vertical diamond stitching, paired with a custom ECD center console featuring rear climate control. The Natural Sapele wood flooring, German square-weave carpeting, and Brazilian Rosewood accents, including the custom shifter knob, add warmth and tactile character, a further testament of the client’s hand-selected details.

Modern technology is thoughtfully integrated with a fully transformed dashboard that includes wireless Apple CarPlay, JL Audio sound system, and a backup camera with blind-spot monitoring and a digital rearview mirror ensuring everyday usability without compromising the vehicle’s classic appeal.

Project Wrangler, represents both the resilience of the classic Defender and ECD’s belief that driving should be engaging, intentional, and rewarding. Open to the elements and rooted in tradition, it stands as a modern classic built to be driven.

Project Wrangler Specifications

Model — D110 - Soft Top

Engine — 6.2L V8 - LT1

Transmission — Magnum T56 - 6 Speed Manual

Brakes — Brembo

Suspension — ECD Air Ride

Exhaust — Borla Stainless, Sport Dual Plus - Dual Outlets Left & Right

Exterior Color — Arles Blue

Wheels — 18" Kahn 1983 - Satin Black

Tires — BFG All Terrain - Black Walls Out

Side Steps — Power Folding Side Steps

Bumper — Classic w/ DRL's

Roof — Soft Top

Seat Layout — 2+3+4

Dash — Puma - Wrapped in Approved Leather

Seats — Recaro Orthoped - Wrapped in Approved Leather

Leather — Spinneybeck - Volo/ Sand

Stitch Style — Single Vertical Diamond

Custom features — Custom Shifter Knob Set Eight-Ball Style, Pedals CTC Silver Metal, Wood Flooring Natural Sapele - Gloss Finish with the Cargo Area: 2-Inch Vertical Panels with Black Caulking & 3-Inch Frame Around Edges

Steering Wheel — Momo Indy - Wood w/ Silver Spokes

Gauges — Classic White

Carpet — RELICATE - German Square

Radio — Touchscreen, Wireless CarPlay, BT

Subwoofer — Active Powered Sub

Additional features — Camera Back-up, remote locking and Alarm

About ECD Automotive Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Series, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, Ford Mustang, Toyota FJ, the ECDxCTC INEOS Grenadier and Defender II and highly specialized vehicles from its Boutique Studio. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads’ whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida, that is home to 95 talented and dedicated employees who hold a combined 80 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K., where its five employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com .

Media Inquiries:

Dia Stewart

dia@ecdautodesign.com

(407) 483-4825

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd9b87a7-34bd-4417-aa55-6ca3ddc725a1