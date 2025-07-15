AmpliTech’s Cryogenic LNAs Power the Future of Quantum Computing and AI

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal processing components for satellite, Public and Private 5G, and other communications networks, including the design of complete 5G/6G systems and a global distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuits assembly, today announced the critical role its cryogenic Low Noise Amplifiers (LNAs) are playing in enabling the next generation of quantum computing—technology that is rapidly evolving to overcome the limitations of traditional silicon-based computing and fueling the rise of AI beyond classical boundaries.

Quantum computers represent the cutting edge of computational science, capable of solving problems that would take classical supercomputers millions of years. These systems process information using qubits, which unlike classical bits, can exist in multiple states simultaneously through quantum entanglement and superposition. Today’s leading quantum systems, such as IBM’s 433-qubit “Osprey” and Google’s Sycamore architecture, are advancing toward practical scale, with several companies targeting 1,000+ qubit platforms within the next 12–24 months.

However, each qubit is incredibly sensitive and prone to signal loss, requiring ultra-sensitive, cryogenic LNAs to extract and amplify signals without degrading fidelity or coherence. AmpliTech’s proprietary pHEMT-based cryogenic LNAs, operating at temperatures as low as 4 Kelvin, are uniquely engineered for this purpose—delivering industry-leading noise figures under 0.1 dB, preserving quantum information with near-perfect integrity.

“Our LNAs are not just amplifiers—they are enablers of a quantum leap,” said Fawad Maqbool, CEO and CTO of AmpliTech. “With each qubit typically requiring its own LNA, the demand for our technology is directly linked to the growth of the quantum computing sector, and we’re scaling aggressively to meet it.”

Quantum + AI: A New Era of Superintelligence

As AI models become increasingly complex, they are reaching the limits of classical computing's processing power, energy efficiency, and memory throughput. Quantum computing is now being actively developed by global leaders such as IBM, Google, Amazon, Honeywell, and Rigetti to accelerate AI tasks like:

- Drug discovery and molecular modeling

- Secure communications and cryptography

- Financial portfolio optimization

- National defense simulations

- Real-time language translation and predictive AI

Quantum-AI hybrids are expected to emerge within the decade, harnessing quantum’s parallelism with AI’s pattern recognition, promising breakthroughs previously considered impossible.

Market Growth & Strategic Advantage

According to industry analysts, the quantum computing hardware market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 33% through 2030, with demand for cryogenic LNAs expected to mirror or exceed this trend. Given that each qubit typically needs a dedicated amplifier, and with 1,000+ qubit systems on the near horizon, the LNA footprint per quantum computer is rapidly expanding.

AmpliTech’s pHEMT (pseudomorphic high electron mobility transistor) technology distinguishes it from standard solutions. Unlike other approaches, pHEMT offers exceptional linearity, gain stability, and phase coherence—factors that are critical for preserving qubit integrity during signal readout and measurement, especially under cryogenic operation.

Enabling the Quantum-AI Frontier

As the race toward quantum supremacy accelerates, AmpliTech is proud to be a trusted supplier to several leading quantum computing initiatives, universities, and national labs. With a 20+ year track record of innovation in low-noise technology, the company is now at the forefront of enabling the infrastructure for tomorrow’s quantum-class AI supercomputers.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising ﬁve divisions—AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services—is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and ORAN 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things, that the proliferation of Quantum Computing, the company’s capability to design and manufacture quantum computing amplifier products, and customer relationships, will lead to further production orders, growth and proﬁtability. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" for 5G orders and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website and with the SEC at sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Corporate Social Media

X: @AmpliTechAMPG

Instagram: @AmpliTechAMPG

Facebook: AmpliTechInc

LinkedIn: AmpliTech Group Inc

Investor Social Media

X: @AMPG_IR

StockTwits: @AMPG_IR

Company Contact:

Jorge Flores

Tel: 631-521-7831

Investors@amplitechgroup.com

ADDITIONAL COVERAGE

Maxim Group LLC’s research department currently covers AmpliTech Group and certain research reports may be available to current AmpliTech Group shareholders. Please email: rep@maximgrp.com for more information.

Maxim Group is a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer. For more information regarding Maxim Group please visit: https://www.maximgrp.com/legal/disclosures.