Alpha Modus CEO Family Commits Initial $1.5M in Strategic Financing (at $5 Fixed Strike Conversion Price) Strengthens Company’s Capital Position Ahead of Major Growth Initiatives

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD), a technology company focused on artificial intelligence (AI)-driven retail transformation, today announced that one of the affiliated family trusts of its Chief Executive Officer has initiated a $1.5 million financing commitment to support the company’s upcoming growth and commercialization efforts.

This initial capital infusion Alessi committed to in June will be provided through a one-year promissory note, with the right to convert amounts owed under the note into company common stock at a fixed, non-variable conversion price of $5 per share, significantly above the current trading price, underscoring strong insider confidence and a long-term commitment to shareholder value.

“This initial financing represents a strategic vote of confidence in our vision and execution,” said William Alessi, CEO of Alpha Modus. “We’ve built a scalable pipeline across AI-powered retail media, digital signage, and smart kiosk technologies. As we prepare to execute major deployments in the second half of 2025, this internal capital commitment should ensure we retain control of our cap table and avoid predatory, variable-rate, derivative-based financings.”

The CEO-led financing is structured to be non-dilutive unless voluntarily converted, and the $5 conversion price is significantly above recent trading levels—demonstrating management’s alignment with long-term shareholder interests. The funding will be used to accelerate the rollout of large-scale contracts, expand integration of Alpha Modus’s AI IP, and drive licensing revenues through active enforcement of its robust patent portfolio.

This announcement follows a series of high-profile developments, including new licensing agreements, product rollouts, and media features spotlighting Alpha Modus’s proactive intellectual property strategy.

Alpha Modus is redefining retail with its AI-powered technology platform, enabling smarter in-store experiences, retail media monetization, and autonomous engagement. The company owns a growing portfolio of U.S. patents covering in-store intelligence, digital marketing systems, smart kiosks, and AI-based inventory optimization.

