Hydrogen Market to Soar to $410.6 billion by 2030, Fueled by Growing Clean Energy Demand

Delray Beach, FL, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hydrogen market is experiencing robust growth, driven by rising demand for clean energy solutions and the urgent need to reduce carbon emissions. According to MarketsandMarkets, the hydrogen market was valued at approximately $242.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $410.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This surge is underpinned by significant investments, supportive policies, and technological advancements across production, storage, and end-use sectors.

Governments worldwide are actively enacting favorable regulations and providing financial incentives to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen technologies. These initiatives include funding for research and development, subsidies for hydrogen production and infrastructure, and legislation that encourages the use of hydrogen across various industries. Such supportive measures are key factors driving the growth of the hydrogen market, as they lower barriers to entry, stimulate innovation, and promote large-scale deployment of hydrogen solutions in sectors like transportation, power, and industry.

List of Key Players in Hydrogen Market:

Linde plc (Ireland) Air products and Chemicals, Inc. (US) Air Liquide (France) Worthington Industries (US) Cryolor (France) Hexagon Purus (Norway) NPROXX (Netherlands)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges:

Drivers: Increased greenhouse gas emissions regulations Restraint: Energy loss during hydrogen production Opportunities: Increasing focus on promoting hydrogen economy development Challenges: Hydrogen integration into existing natural gas networks

This report segments the Hydrogen Market based on sector into generation type, storage and transportation. Gray hydrogen is expected to hold the largest share of the Hydrogen Market during the forecast period. The growth in the gray Hydrogen Market can be attributed to its low cost and the wide area of its application. However, demand for green hydrogen is on the rise due to the rising focus on the reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Key Findings of the Study:

By Application, the mobility is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period By Type, the grey hydrogen is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period. By Region, North America is expected to dominate the Hydrogen Market during the forecast period.

Based on transportation, the Hydrogen Market is bifurcated into long distance and short distance. Short distance is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Long-distance hydrogen transportation is crucial to enabling its widespread adoption and use in many places that may lack local hydrogen manufacturing capabilities. Also, there are investments in new technologies for the long-distance transportation. Recently, composite storage containers with capacity of 560-900 kg of hydrogen per trailer have been created. In other nations, such tube trailers are being utilized to distribute compressed natural gas.

Market Segmentation and Applications:

Segment Key Insights Industrial Hydrogen is vital in refining, ammonia, and methanol production. Mobility Fuel cell vehicles (FCEVs), trains, and ships are driving demand for clean hydrogen. Power Generation Hydrogen is used for grid balancing and long-term energy storage. Emerging Uses Steelmaking, aviation, and synthetic fuels are new frontiers for hydrogen.

This report segments the Hydrogen Market based on application into four categories: energy, mobility, chemical & refinery and others. Chemical & refinery is expected to hold the largest market during forecast period. Hydrogen is employed as a significant processing component in many hydrotreating processes in chemical & petroleum refineries, such as hydrodesulfurization, hydrodimerization, aromatization, and hydrocracking. Hydrogen is used in chemical & refineries to reduce the sulphur level of diesel fuel. In mobility, increasing initiatives by government in hydrogen cell-based vehicles and hydrogen fueling stations.

North America is expected to be the largest region in the Hydrogen Industry

North America is expected to be the largest Hydrogen Market during the forecast period. The North America region, comprising of US, Canada, and Mexico. Governments are dedicated to combating climate change and lowering greenhouse gas emissions. One important clean energy carrier that can aid in achieving carbon neutrality and promoting sustainable development is hydrogen, especially green hydrogen produced from renewable sources.

Recent Developments:

In July 2023, Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. announced that it has been chosen as the hydrogen and technology provider for Alberta's first hydrogen fuel cell passenger vehicle fleet by Edmonton International Airport. Air Products will deploy a mobile hydrogen refueler at the airport to deliver hydrogen for the Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell vehicle fleet.

In July 2023, Air Liquide and KBR collaborated to provide fully integrated low-carbon ammonia solutions based on Autothermal Reforming (ATR) technology. Air Liquide is a global leader in ATR technology, which is one of the best options for large-scale production of low-carbon hydrogen (H2), which is then mixed with nitrogen (N2) to make low-carbon ammonia (NH3).

In April 2023, Linde plc has signed a long-term arrangement with Evonik, a well-known specialty chemicals firm, to supply green hydrogen. Linde will build, own, and operate a nine-megawatt alkaline electrolyzer facility on Jurong Island in Singapore under this arrangement. This plant's major output will be green hydrogen, which Evonik wants to employ in the synthesis of methionine, an essential element in animal feed.

In April 2023, Air Liquide entered into an agreement with TotalEnergies to create an equally owned joint venture to develop a network of hydrogen stations. This initiative will help facilitate access to hydrogen, enabling the development of its use for goods transportation and further strengthening the hydrogen sector.

In October 2022, Hexagon Purus and Lhyfe collaborated for the production of green and renewable hydrogen for transportation and industrial applications.

In May 2022, Air Products Inc, OQ, and ACWA Power jointly signed an agreement for the world’s largest green hydrogen-based ammonia production powered by renewable energy.

