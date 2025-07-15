Blink Charging UK Simplifies EV Charging Payment Experience via Zapmap

London, UK, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Blink Charging UK Ltd., is collaborating with Zapmap to offer drivers seamless access to payments via Zapmap’s app simplifying the EV charging payment experience throughout the UK.

The Blink Network went live on Zapmap’s pay platform this month. EV drivers can now utilize chargers without having to access multiple apps, enabling users to search and pay for charging at any UK Blink charger location, with confidence.

“We are excited to expand upon our existing relationship with Zapmap as a way to simplify EV drivers' customer journey across the UK,” said Alex Calnan, Blink’s Managing Director of Europe operations. “Now, drivers can easily pay for their charging sessions on our extensive network directly through the Zapmap app, allowing one straightforward, user-friendly experience.”

“This collaboration meets our ambition to enable energy independence for all through the global electrification of transportation,” added Calnan. “The UK’s EV charging landscape is undergoing a significant transition, with an increase of more than 33% of new registrations being EV, which shows a 20% growth from 2024 (according to SMMT data). Blink has pledged to lead this evolution, ensuring our chargers and charging services remain at the forefront of innovation and accessibility.”

Blink joins an ever-growing list of Zapmap payment collaborators throughout the country, extending to more than 25 networks and covering 37,000 devices, with more being integrated continuously. Zapmap users can add a credit or debit card and use it to pay for EV charging, providing a simple way to pay across networks from within the familiar Zapmap app . This solution was launched with a mission to include all key charging networks across the UK. Consequently, drivers can avoid having to use different payment methods across various EV charging operators.

“With Blink’s robust and rapidly growing charging network now live on Zapmap, this collaboration represents a significant step forward for convenient and reliable charging for EV drivers throughout the UK,” said Matt Lloyd, Head of CPO Networks at Zapmap. “We’re delighted that roaming with Zapmap is now a part of Blink’s focus on ensuring that charging is as straightforward and accessible as possible for EV drivers. And with our live data capabilities, drivers can always see the status of Blink’s chargers in real-time, ensuring a hassle-free charging experience.”

Blink Charging continues to secure collaborations globally and regionally, working with local authorities, businesses, and property developers to provide customer-focused solutions and sustainable energy management for a cleaner transport future.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

