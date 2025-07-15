Roadzen Expands UK Footprint Through Partnership with One of UK’s Largest Independent Used Vehicle Retailers

NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) (“Roadzen” or the “Company”), a global leader in AI at the intersection of insurance and mobility, announced today that its wholly owned UK-based subsidiary, Global Insurance Management Limited (“GIM”), has partnered with one of the UK’s largest independent retailers of nearly new cars and vans to offer GAP Insurance to its 60,000+ annual vehicle buyers – as part of the vehicle purchase.

Through this partnership, Roadzen’s technology and insurance infrastructure will power a fully integrated Return to Invoice (RTI) GAP insurance solution embedded into the UK retailer’s digital and in-store sales process, with Roadzen’s GIM responsible for customer engagement, activation, and policy servicing.

The partnership is powered by Roadzen’s Global Distribution Network (GDN) platform, which, enables real-time pricing, policy issuance, payment collection, and claims processing — all through a single seamless digital interface for clients. This allows insurance to be embedded directly into point-of-sale systems across independent dealer networks across the world.

Rohan Malhotra, founder and CEO of Roadzen Inc., commented, “This partnership reflects our commitment to redefining how insurance is delivered — not as a separate product, but as an embedded, value-added experience for customers. We’re solving one of the big pain points in the used car market by working with one of the largest players in the space while creating scalable, recurring revenue opportunities for our platform.”

The GAP offering underscores Roadzen’s commitment to delivering consumer-centric insurance solutions that enhance confidence at the point of sale and support long-term value for partners through increased engagement and optional policy conversion opportunities.

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global technology company transforming auto insurance using advanced artificial intelligence (AI). Thousands of clients, from the world’s leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and auto insurance agents, use Roadzen’s technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen’s pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition as a top AI innovator by publications such as Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express. Roadzen’s mission is to continue advancing AI research at the intersection of mobility and insurance, ushering in a world where accidents are prevented, premiums are fair, and claims are processed within minutes, not weeks. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, the Company has 308 employees across its global offices in the U.S., U.K. and India. To learn more, please visit www.roadzen.ai.

About Global Insurance Management Limited

Global Insurance Management is a leading UK-based insurance services provider and a wholly owned subsidiary of Roadzen Inc. The company specializes in delivering technology-led solutions across motor insurance distribution, administration, claims management, and customer support. Serving a wide network of financial institutions, motor retailers, and insurers, Global integrates innovation with regulatory compliance to support value-driven insurance programs and protection products throughout the automotive industry.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” and “continue,” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of our products and solutions, anticipated benefits and revenues from the partnership described in this press release, strategy, demand for our products, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release. Factors that might cause or contribute to such a discrepancy include, but are not limited to, those described in “Risk Factors” in our Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including the annual report on Form 10-K we filed with the SEC on July 1, 2024. We urge you to consider these factors, risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to our company or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

