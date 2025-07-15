Cannabix Technologies Commences First Production of BreathLogix Alcohol Screening Devices

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the “Company or Cannabix”) developer of marijuana and alcohol breath devices is pleased to report that it has directed Price Electronics to begin manufacturing BreathLogix alcohol screening device components for an initial commercial production run.

The Company recently selected Price Industries Ltd. (“Price Electronics”) as contract manufacture for its BreathLogix alcohol screening device product lines because they are a well-established contract manufacturer with ISO 13485 (medical devices qualifications), ISO9001 and IPC certifications. Price Electronics has a 28,000 square foot manufacturing facility located in Winnipeg, MB, that can cost-effectively support a full range of production volumes and product technologies with scalability.

The Company has provided Price Electronics specifications and tolerances for its BreathLogix alcohol screening device and Price Electronics has begun manufacturing components for assembly and quality control by Cannabix.

The BreathLogix “Workplace Series” device was approved by National Highway Traffic Safety Association (in the United States) to be added to the U.S. Federal Register Conforming Products List (CPL) for breath alcohol screen devices.

The Company recently entered into an exclusive distribution and sales agreement with Breathalyser Sales & Service Pty Ltd., for Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

