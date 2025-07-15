Aurigo Software Launches Primus, AI-powered Capital Planning Solution for Private Facility Owners

AUSTIN, Texas, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurigo Software, the leading provider of capital planning and construction management software for capital owners, has announced the launch of Aurigo Primus, an AI-powered capital planning solution tailored for healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and data center development. Primus is purpose-built to support high-impact, upstream decision-making that drives long-term investment. By connecting planning with construction and leveraging real-time project data, Primus delivers greater visibility and ensures continuous improvement in future planning cycles.





The global capital expenditure market is projected to grow from $727.81 billion in 2024 to $767.84 billion in 2025, reaching $2.47 trillion by 2033 at a compound annual growth rate of 5.5%. Facility owners are under immense pressure to deploy capital effectively, yet many continue to face challenges due to outdated or siloed data, manual processes, and fragmented workflows. These inefficiencies often result in delayed decisions, missed opportunities, and a lack of clarity across programs.

“For years, we’ve helped governments plan over $450 billion in infrastructure by helping them identify the right projects, justifying them with data, and getting them approved,” said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO and founder of Aurigo Software. “With Primus, we’re bringing that same capability to a wider audience, enabling them to score projects, compare scenarios, quantify ROI, build out multi-year cashflows, and get to a yes, more confidently.”

The Aurigo Primus Plan platform helps facility owners make smarter investments by providing a standardized framework for capturing and evaluating opportunities that align with business goals. It offers comprehensive financial tools to forecast costs, assess risks, and manage budgets effectively. AI-driven scenario planning enables users to prioritize projects, model cash flows, and optimize funding strategies. Real-time alerts and intelligent monitoring keep portfolio plans aligned with actual field data, ensuring decisions stay accurate and up-to-date.

With Primus, you can:

Maximize ROI and cut capital waste by funding the right projects

by funding the right projects Accelerate planning cycles through automated workflows and AI-guided insights

through automated workflows and AI-guided insights Gain full financial visibility by aligning teams and centralizing data

by aligning teams and centralizing data Reduce risk with real-time visibility into portfolio health, cost drivers, and schedule impacts

“Facility owners are often navigating complex and high-stakes capital decisions while relying on legacy software and outdated processes,” said Pete Olds, Vice President of Professional Services and Customer Success at Aurigo Software. “Primus is built to support the strategic needs of capital planning leaders, giving FP&A professionals, department heads, and operational managers the visibility and control they need to drive better outcomes, faster.”

Aurigo’s customers include some of the largest infrastructure and facilities owners in North America, spanning federal and state agencies, departments of transportation, and water authorities. Building on this success, the company’s latest platform—Primus—is now available to owners in sectors such as data centers, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and warehousing. In 2025, Aurigo plans to expand the platform with additional AI-powered products to offer end-to-end solutions that transform how capital programs are planned, built, and delivered.

About Aurigo Software

Aurigo builds software that helps build the world. Aurigo provides modern, cloud-based solutions for capital infrastructure and private owners to help them plan with confidence and build with quality. With more than $450 billion of capital programs under management, Aurigo’s solutions are trusted by over 300 customers in transportation, water and utilities, healthcare, higher education, and the government, with over 40,000 projects across North America. Aurigo helps capital program executives make better decisions based on proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. Aurigo is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Canada and India. Learn more at www.aurigo.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1687f8dd-2b6f-40d1-a22f-7c5cf3596e0a