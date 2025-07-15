White River Bancshares Co. Reports Net Income of $3.30 million, or $1.34 Per Diluted Share, in 2Q25; Results Driven by Loan Growth and Net Interest Margin Expansion

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV) (the “Company”), the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported net income increased to $3.30 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $1.85 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024. The Company reported net income of $2.63 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, for the prior quarter. In the first six months of 2025, net income increased to $5.93 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, compared to $2.36 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2024. All financial results are unaudited and all per share data has been adjusted to reflect the two-for-one stock split effected September 4, 2024.

“We had a strong second quarter—the most profitable quarter we’ve ever had,” said Gary Head, Chairman and CEO. “We have been blessed to have incredible loan growth throughout the history of our company, and we build on that momentum quarter after quarter. Our Signature Bank family is the best group of bankers I’ve been associated with in my 43-year banking career. Their teamwork and commitment to excellence consistently go above and beyond expectations.”

“As a community bank, expanding our deposit base to support new loan growth is critical,” said Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer. “Our Bank has made deposit gathering a primary focus, and our team has done an outstanding job—deepening relationships with existing clients while also bringing in new customers. As a result, total deposits increased 4.0% during the second quarter of 2025 and 23.2% year-over-year. At quarter end, demand and non-interest bearing accounts represented 18.7% of total deposits, and savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts represented 38.4% of total deposits. We will continue to actively seek more opportunities to grow deposits in the coming quarters to meet the increasing demand for loans.”

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

Net income for the second quarter of 2025 increased to $3.30 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, compared to $1.85 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024.

Net interest income increased 31.7% to $11.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) increased 31 basis points to 3.56% in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.25% in the second quarter of 2024.

The Company recorded an $800,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a $432,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2024.

Net loans increased 21.6% to $1.194 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $982.3 million at June 30, 2024.

Nonperforming loans represented 0.03% of total loans at June 30, 2025, compared to 0.00% a year ago.

Total deposits increased $235.3 million, or 23.2%, year-over-year, to $1.249 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $1.014 billion at June 30, 2024.

Core deposits (demand and non-interest-bearing, savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts, CDs under $250,000 and CDARs reciprocal deposits) represented 70.10% of total deposits at June 30, 2025.

Tangible book value per common share was $41.17 at June 30, 2025, compared to $37.00 a year ago.



Income Statement

In the second quarter of 2025, the Company generated a return on average assets of 0.94% and a return on average equity of 12.62%, compared to 0.79% and 10.64%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2025 and 0.63% and 8.26%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2024.

“Our second quarter net interest margin expanded by 17 basis points from the previous quarter and 31 basis points year-over-year, driven by loan growth and increased yields on our interest-earning assets,” said Brant Ward, President. NIM was 3.56% in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.39% in the first quarter of 2025, and 3.25% in the second quarter of 2024. In the first six months of 2025, NIM expanded 37 basis points to 3.48%, compared to 3.11% in the first six months of 2024.

Net interest income increased 31.7% to $11.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to year-over-year loan growth. Total interest income increased 24.8% to $21.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $17.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, primarily attributable to the increase in loans. Total interest expense increased to $9.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, from $8.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to an increase in deposit costs. In the first six months of 2025, net interest income increased 31.9% to $22.5 million, compared to $17.1 million in the first six months of 2024.

Noninterest income increased 7.9% to $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in secondary market fee income, which more than offset the decrease in wealth management fee income during the second quarter of 2025. In the first six months of 2025, noninterest income increased 14.5% to $4.0 million, compared to $3.5 million in the first six months of 2024.

Noninterest expense was $8.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $8.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, as expenses have normalized following the investment in expanding the Company’s market presence over the past few years. In the first six months of the year, noninterest expense increased 6.0% to $17.4 million, compared to $16.4 million in the first six months of 2024.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased 18.4% to $1.434 billion at June 30, 2025, from $1.211 billion at June 30, 2024, and increased 4.0% compared to $1.379 billion at March 31, 2025. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $25.6 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $49.5 million a year ago. Investment securities totaled $140.5 million at June 30, 2025, an increase from $115.5 million at June 30, 2024.

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses, increased 21.6% to $1.194 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $982.3 million at June 30, 2024, and increased 5.9% compared to $1.128 billion at March 31, 2025.

Total deposits increased 23.2% to $1.249 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $1.014 billion at June 30, 2024, and increased 4.0% compared to $1.201 billion at March 31, 2025. Demand and non-interest-bearing deposits decreased less than 1% compared to June 30, 2024, while savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts increased 37.6% compared to June 30, 2024.

FHLB advances were $21.5 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $54.3 million at June 30, 2024, and $21.6 million at March 31, 2025. Total stockholders’ equity increased to $102.5 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $92.0 million at June 30, 2024, and $100.5 million at March 31, 2025. Tangible book value per common share was $41.17 at June 30, 2025, compared to $37.00 at June 30, 2024, and $40.33 at March 31, 2025.

Credit Quality

Due to strong quarterly loan growth, the Company recorded an $800,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2025. This is compared to a $670,000 provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2025, and a $432,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2024.

There were $365,000 in nonperforming loans at June 30, 2025. This compared to $420,000 in nonperforming loans at March 31, 2025, and $32,000 in nonperforming loans at June 30, 2024. Nonperforming loans represented 0.03% of total loans on June 30, 2025, 0.04% of total loans on March 31, 2025, and 0.00% of total loans a year ago.

“We remain conservative in building our credit loss reserves, continually reviewing our loan mix, assessing growth trends, and factoring in both regional and national economic conditions to ensure our allowance remains appropriately calibrated,” said Jeff Maland, Chief Risk Officer. The allowance for credit losses was $14.0 million, or 1.16% of total loans, at June 30, 2025, compared to $13.3 million, or 1.17% of total loans, at March 31, 2025, and $12.4 million, or 1.25% of total loans, at June 30, 2024.

Net loan recoveries were $11,000 in the second quarter of 2025. This compared to net loan charge-offs of $137,000 in the first quarter of 2025, and net loan charge-offs of $111,000 in the second quarter of 2024.

Capital

The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Total risk-based capital ratio estimate of 11.69%, a Tier 1 ratio of 10.44%, and a Leverage ratio of 9.12% for the Bank at June 30, 2025.

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas, headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers, Brinkley, Harrison and Jonesboro, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), trades on the OTCQX® Best Market.

In the second quarter of 2025, the Signature Bank celebrated its 20-year anniversary of service to its Arkansas communities. In tandem with the celebration, the organization updated its mission statement:

We are committed to being a trusted local bank for business owners, individuals, and families who seek personalized service from people they know. Our mission is to empower our customers to strengthen their connections through every interaction, ensuring that their dollars are reinvested locally to support the growth and prosperity of the community we share. We have a passion for preserving the traditions of community banking as we embrace the power of technology.

About the Region

White River Bancshares Company is headquartered in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport. Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally based Fortune 500 companies. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas, and its Sam M. Walton College of Business. The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts. Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions. In May 2024, Walmart issued a relocation mandate requiring most of its remote employees, as well as most of its office workers in Dallas, Atlanta and Toronto to move to, in most cases, Bentonville by November 1, 2024. While the company did not disclose a number, Bloomberg reported that the number of Walmart employees who would be moving to Bentonville would be in the thousands. Walmart is making a major investment in its hometown facilities, building a new, 350-acre headquarters campus, including walking and biking trails, a hotel, fitness facilities and a large childcare center.

The Company has expanded eastward, with new markets in Jonesboro and Harrison. Jonesboro, located in Craighead County, is a city located on Crowley's Ridge in the northeastern corner of Arkansas. It is the home of Arkansas State University and the cultural and economic center of Northeast Arkansas. Jonesboro also houses the region’s hospital network. U.S. Steel Corp. announced that it would locate a new $3 billion steel factory in Northeast Arkansas in Osceola, a move expected to create 900 jobs with an average pay over $100,000 annually, making it the largest capital investment project in Arkansas history. Harrison sits below Branson, Missouri, which is a family tourist destination and outdoor recreation, and is well known as an entertainment destination.

The Company currently operates out of ten locations; three in Washington County; three in Benton County; two in Monroe County; one in Boone County; and one in Craighead County.

The housing market in Washington and Benton counties remains robust. According to the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors, the average home in Washington County sold for $429,000 in May 2025, with an average of 97 days on the market. For Benton County, the average house sold for $461,000, with an average of 92 days on the market.

Source:

http://www.nwarealtors.org/market-statistics/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events. These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain, and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact: Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer 479-684-3754





WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 19,611,698 $ 18,315,006 $ 15,763,452 Investment securities 1,431,773 1,258,571 1,083,415 Federal funds sold and other 175,917 232,978 162,250 Total interest income 21,219,388 19,806,555 17,009,117 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 8,538,199 8,312,455 7,106,512 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 296,860 393,057 448,263 Notes payable 477,735 475,425 398,017 Federal funds purchased and other 7,113 13,022 21,787 Total interest expense 9,319,907 9,193,959 7,974,579 NET INTEREST INCOME 11,899,481 10,612,596 9,034,538 Provision for credit losses 800,000 670,000 432,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 11,099,481 9,942,596 8,602,538 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges and fees on deposits 162,185 171,186 154,816 Wealth management fee income 994,100 1,017,829 1,065,553 Secondary market fee income 223,956 128,824 113,926 Bank owned-life insurance income 82,190 80,603 80,478 Gain on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets 15,475 - 326 Other 616,667 544,141 527,064 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 2,094,573 1,942,583 1,942,163 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 5,185,716 4,931,692 4,784,556 Occupancy and equipment 1,189,886 1,145,101 936,818 Data processing 857,198 858,115 704,080 Marketing and business development 609,549 397,137 473,618 Professional services 699,968 650,708 617,890 Amortization of other intangible assets 53,037 53,036 53,037 Other 326,224 393,498 494,203 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 8,921,578 8,429,287 8,064,202 Income before income taxes 4,272,476 3,455,892 2,480,499 Income tax provision 974,775 826,085 631,462 NET INCOME $ 3,297,701 $ 2,629,807 $ 1,849,037 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic (1) $ 1.35 $ 1.07 $ 0.81 Diluted (1) $ 1.34 $ 1.07 $ 0.81 (1 ) Prior periods adjusted to give effect to stock split effected in the form of a dividend on September 4, 2024.





WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 37,926,704 $ 30,758,374 Investment securities 2,690,344 2,012,455 Federal funds sold and other 408,895 258,404 Total Interest Income 41,025,943 33,029,233 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 16,850,654 14,091,305 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 689,917 968,582 Notes payable 953,160 796,034 Federal funds purchased and other 20,135 100,047 Total interest expense 18,513,866 15,955,968 NET INTEREST INCOME 22,512,077 17,073,265 Provision for credit losses 1,470,000 1,080,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 21,042,077 15,993,265 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges and fees on deposits 333,371 305,165 Wealth management fee income 2,011,929 1,911,059 Secondary market fee income 352,780 170,990 Bank owned life insurance income 162,793 160,359 Gain on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets 15,475 1,376 Other 1,160,808 976,319 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 4,037,156 3,525,268 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 10,117,408 9,784,089 Occupancy and equipment 2,334,987 1,864,942 Data processing 1,715,313 1,494,649 Marketing and business development 1,006,686 937,315 Professional services 1,350,676 1,287,757 Amortization of intangible asset 106,073 106,073 Other 719,722 898,039 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 17,350,865 16,372,864 Income before income taxes 7,728,368 3,145,669 Income tax provision 1,800,860 787,404 NET INCOME $ 5,927,508 $ 2,358,265 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic (1) $ 2.42 $ 1.11 Diluted (1) $ 2.42 $ 1.11 (1

) Prior periods adjusted to give effect to stock split effected in the form of a dividend on September 4, 2024.





WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,604,276 $ 48,360,156 $ 49,495,763 Investment securities 140,544,711 134,968,153 115,526,915 Loans held for sale 2,442,642 874,009 997,907 Loans 1,208,102,220 1,141,369,199 994,754,063 Allowance for credit losses (14,033,740 ) (13,347,855 ) (12,434,130 ) Net loans 1,194,068,480 1,128,021,344 982,319,933 Premises and equipment, net 37,411,490 35,647,835 30,442,837 Foreclosed assets held for sale - 310,406 777,606 Accrued interest receivable 7,024,823 6,629,881 5,433,391 Bank owned life insurance 9,942,100 9,859,911 9,614,851 Deferred income taxes 4,522,795 4,220,559 4,788,942 Other investments 7,925,019 6,782,614 8,094,125 Intangible assets, net 1,697,167 1,750,204 1,909,313 Other assets 2,783,012 1,825,830 1,733,790 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,433,966,515 $ 1,379,250,902 $ 1,211,135,373 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand and non-interest-bearing $ 233,078,431 $ 231,331,391 $ 233,230,007 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 479,532,136 456,733,576 348,391,562 Time deposits 536,591,123 512,882,444 432,248,979 Total deposits 1,249,201,690 1,200,947,411 1,013,870,548 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 21,518,084 21,593,143 54,314,495 Notes payable 26,159,110 26,141,832 26,090,002 Operating lease liability 21,918,414 20,029,714 15,930,503 Reserve for losses on unfunded commitments 1,603,000 1,478,000 1,433,000 Accrued interest payable 2,636,403 2,731,699 2,714,687 Other liabilities 8,433,777 5,798,159 4,745,292 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,331,470,478 1,278,719,958 1,119,098,527 Stockholders' equity: Common stock (1) 24,876 24,882 24,698 Surplus (1) 102,893,483 102,784,831 102,457,705 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 6,787,654 4,714,375 (2,484,500 ) Treasury stock, at cost (1,284,359 ) (1,265,731 ) (1,132,905 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,925,617 ) (5,727,413 ) (6,828,152 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 102,496,037 100,530,944 92,036,846 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,433,966,515 $ 1,379,250,902 $ 1,211,135,373 (1 ) Prior periods adjusted to give effect to stock split effected in the form of a dividend on September 4, 2024.





WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, FOR THE PERIOD Net income $ 3,297,701 $ 2,629,807 $ 1,849,037 Net income before taxes 4,272,476 3,455,892 2,480,499 Dividends declared per share (1) 0.50 - 0.50 PERIOD END BALANCE Total assets $ 1,433,966,515 $ 1,379,250,902 $ 1,211,135,373 Total investments 140,544,711 134,968,153 115,526,915 Total loans, net 1,194,068,480 1,128,021,344 982,319,933 Allowance for credit losses (14,033,740 ) (13,347,855 ) (12,434,131 ) Total deposits 1,249,201,690 1,200,947,411 1,013,870,548 Stockholders' equity 102,496,037 100,530,944 92,036,846 RATIO ANALYSIS Return on average assets (annualized) 0.94 % 0.79 % 0.63 % Return on average equity (annualized) 12.62 % 10.64 % 8.26 % Net loans/Deposits 95.59 % 93.93 % 96.89 % Total Stockholders' Equity/Total assets 7.15 % 7.29 % 7.60 % Net loan losses/Total loans -0.00 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Uninsured & unpledged deposits 32.37 % 31.00 % 31.21 % PER SHARE DATA Shares outstanding (1) 2,448,246 2,449,317 2,435,700 Weighted average shares outstanding (1) 2,448,734 2,446,747 2,291,316 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) 2,454,485 2,451,161 2,291,316 Basic earnings (1) $ 1.35 $ 1.07 $ 0.81 Diluted earnings (1) 1.34 1.07 0.81 Book value (1) 41.87 41.04 37.79 Tangible book value (1) 41.17 40.33 37.00 ASSET QUALITY Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (10,889 ) $ 136,970 $ 110,968 Classified assets 402,406 853,745 1,090,758 Nonperforming loans 364,853 419,985 32,054 Nonperforming assets 364,853 730,391 809,660 Total nonperforming loans/Total loans 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.00 % Total nonperforming loans/Total assets 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.00 % Total nonperforming assets/Total assets 0.03 % 0.05 % 0.07 % Allowance for credit losses/Total loans 1.16 % 1.17 % 1.25 % (1 ) Prior periods adjusted to give effect to stock split effected in the form of a dividend on September 4, 2024.





WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 Average Average Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets: Federal funds sold and other $ 15,102,485 $ 175,917 4.67 % $ 23,287,989 $ 232,978 4.06 % $ 11,798,448 $ 162,250 5.53 % Investment securities available-for-sale (1) 138,229,178 1,289,470 3.74 % 133,405,472 1,208,821 3.67 % 114,427,481 941,900 3.31 % Loans receivable 1,169,591,045 19,611,698 6.73 % 1,106,648,533 18,315,006 6.71 % 973,396,880 15,763,452 6.51 % Total interest-earning assets 1,322,922,708 $ 21,077,085 6.39 % 1,263,341,994 $ 19,756,805 6.34 % 1,099,622,809 $ 16,867,602 6.17 % Noninterest-earning assets 81,927,528 81,821,189 74,503,352 Total assets $ 1,404,850,236 $ 1,345,163,183 $ 1,174,126,161 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 985,435,006 $ 8,538,199 3.48 % $ 937,669,969 $ 8,312,455 3.60 % $ 770,303,642 $ 7,106,512 3.71 % FHLB advances and federal funds purchased 26,552,308 303,973 4.59 % 36,654,930 406,079 4.49 % 40,440,625 470,050 4.67 % Notes payable 26,150,819 477,735 7.33 % 26,131,761 475,425 7.38 % 25,506,601 398,017 6.28 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,038,138,133 $ 9,319,907 3.60 % 1,000,456,660 $ 9,193,959 3.73 % 836,250,868 $ 7,974,579 3.84 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 261,876,451 244,466,979 247,820,333 Total liabilities 1,300,014,584 1,244,923,639 1,084,071,201 Stockholders' equity 104,835,652 100,239,544 90,054,960 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,404,850,236 $ 1,345,163,183 $ 1,174,126,161 Net interest-earning assets $ 284,784,575 $ 262,885,334 $ 263,371,941 Net interest spread $ 11,757,178 2.79 % $ 10,562,846 2.61 % $ 8,893,023 2.33 % Net interest margin 3.56 % 3.39 % 3.25 % (1 ) Excludes investments in bank stock (Federal Reserve Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank, and First National Bankers Bankshares).



