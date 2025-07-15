White River Bancshares Co. Reports Net Income of $3.30 million, or $1.34 Per Diluted Share, in 2Q25; Results Driven by Loan Growth and Net Interest Margin Expansion

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV) (the “Company”), the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported net income increased to $3.30 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $1.85 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024. The Company reported net income of $2.63 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, for the prior quarter. In the first six months of 2025, net income increased to $5.93 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, compared to $2.36 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2024. All financial results are unaudited and all per share data has been adjusted to reflect the two-for-one stock split effected September 4, 2024.

“We had a strong second quarter—the most profitable quarter we’ve ever had,” said Gary Head, Chairman and CEO. “We have been blessed to have incredible loan growth throughout the history of our company, and we build on that momentum quarter after quarter. Our Signature Bank family is the best group of bankers I’ve been associated with in my 43-year banking career. Their teamwork and commitment to excellence consistently go above and beyond expectations.”

“As a community bank, expanding our deposit base to support new loan growth is critical,” said Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer. “Our Bank has made deposit gathering a primary focus, and our team has done an outstanding job—deepening relationships with existing clients while also bringing in new customers. As a result, total deposits increased 4.0% during the second quarter of 2025 and 23.2% year-over-year. At quarter end, demand and non-interest bearing accounts represented 18.7% of total deposits, and savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts represented 38.4% of total deposits. We will continue to actively seek more opportunities to grow deposits in the coming quarters to meet the increasing demand for loans.”

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

  • Net income for the second quarter of 2025 increased to $3.30 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, compared to $1.85 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Net interest income increased 31.7% to $11.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) increased 31 basis points to 3.56% in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.25% in the second quarter of 2024.
  • The Company recorded an $800,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a $432,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Net loans increased 21.6% to $1.194 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $982.3 million at June 30, 2024.
  • Nonperforming loans represented 0.03% of total loans at June 30, 2025, compared to 0.00% a year ago.
  • Total deposits increased $235.3 million, or 23.2%, year-over-year, to $1.249 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $1.014 billion at June 30, 2024.
  • Core deposits (demand and non-interest-bearing, savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts, CDs under $250,000 and CDARs reciprocal deposits) represented 70.10% of total deposits at June 30, 2025.
  • Tangible book value per common share was $41.17 at June 30, 2025, compared to $37.00 a year ago.

Income Statement

In the second quarter of 2025, the Company generated a return on average assets of 0.94% and a return on average equity of 12.62%, compared to 0.79% and 10.64%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2025 and 0.63% and 8.26%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2024.

“Our second quarter net interest margin expanded by 17 basis points from the previous quarter and 31 basis points year-over-year, driven by loan growth and increased yields on our interest-earning assets,” said Brant Ward, President. NIM was 3.56% in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.39% in the first quarter of 2025, and 3.25% in the second quarter of 2024. In the first six months of 2025, NIM expanded 37 basis points to 3.48%, compared to 3.11% in the first six months of 2024.

Net interest income increased 31.7% to $11.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to year-over-year loan growth. Total interest income increased 24.8% to $21.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $17.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, primarily attributable to the increase in loans. Total interest expense increased to $9.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, from $8.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to an increase in deposit costs. In the first six months of 2025, net interest income increased 31.9% to $22.5 million, compared to $17.1 million in the first six months of 2024.

Noninterest income increased 7.9% to $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in secondary market fee income, which more than offset the decrease in wealth management fee income during the second quarter of 2025. In the first six months of 2025, noninterest income increased 14.5% to $4.0 million, compared to $3.5 million in the first six months of 2024.

Noninterest expense was $8.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $8.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, as expenses have normalized following the investment in expanding the Company’s market presence over the past few years. In the first six months of the year, noninterest expense increased 6.0% to $17.4 million, compared to $16.4 million in the first six months of 2024.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased 18.4% to $1.434 billion at June 30, 2025, from $1.211 billion at June 30, 2024, and increased 4.0% compared to $1.379 billion at March 31, 2025. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $25.6 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $49.5 million a year ago. Investment securities totaled $140.5 million at June 30, 2025, an increase from $115.5 million at June 30, 2024.

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses, increased 21.6% to $1.194 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $982.3 million at June 30, 2024, and increased 5.9% compared to $1.128 billion at March 31, 2025.

Total deposits increased 23.2% to $1.249 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $1.014 billion at June 30, 2024, and increased 4.0% compared to $1.201 billion at March 31, 2025. Demand and non-interest-bearing deposits decreased less than 1% compared to June 30, 2024, while savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts increased 37.6% compared to June 30, 2024.

FHLB advances were $21.5 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $54.3 million at June 30, 2024, and $21.6 million at March 31, 2025. Total stockholders’ equity increased to $102.5 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $92.0 million at June 30, 2024, and $100.5 million at March 31, 2025. Tangible book value per common share was $41.17 at June 30, 2025, compared to $37.00 at June 30, 2024, and $40.33 at March 31, 2025.

Credit Quality

Due to strong quarterly loan growth, the Company recorded an $800,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2025. This is compared to a $670,000 provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2025, and a $432,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2024.

There were $365,000 in nonperforming loans at June 30, 2025. This compared to $420,000 in nonperforming loans at March 31, 2025, and $32,000 in nonperforming loans at June 30, 2024. Nonperforming loans represented 0.03% of total loans on June 30, 2025, 0.04% of total loans on March 31, 2025, and 0.00% of total loans a year ago.

“We remain conservative in building our credit loss reserves, continually reviewing our loan mix, assessing growth trends, and factoring in both regional and national economic conditions to ensure our allowance remains appropriately calibrated,” said Jeff Maland, Chief Risk Officer. The allowance for credit losses was $14.0 million, or 1.16% of total loans, at June 30, 2025, compared to $13.3 million, or 1.17% of total loans, at March 31, 2025, and $12.4 million, or 1.25% of total loans, at June 30, 2024.

Net loan recoveries were $11,000 in the second quarter of 2025. This compared to net loan charge-offs of $137,000 in the first quarter of 2025, and net loan charge-offs of $111,000 in the second quarter of 2024.

Capital

The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Total risk-based capital ratio estimate of 11.69%, a Tier 1 ratio of 10.44%, and a Leverage ratio of 9.12% for the Bank at June 30, 2025.

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas, headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers, Brinkley, Harrison and Jonesboro, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), trades on the OTCQX® Best Market.  

In the second quarter of 2025, the Signature Bank celebrated its 20-year anniversary of service to its Arkansas communities. In tandem with the celebration, the organization updated its mission statement:
We are committed to being a trusted local bank for business owners, individuals, and families who seek personalized service from people they know. Our mission is to empower our customers to strengthen their connections through every interaction, ensuring that their dollars are reinvested locally to support the growth and prosperity of the community we share. We have a passion for preserving the traditions of community banking as we embrace the power of technology.

About the Region

White River Bancshares Company is headquartered in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport. Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally based Fortune 500 companies. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas, and its Sam M. Walton College of Business. The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts. Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions. In May 2024, Walmart issued a relocation mandate requiring most of its remote employees, as well as most of its office workers in Dallas, Atlanta and Toronto to move to, in most cases, Bentonville by November 1, 2024. While the company did not disclose a number, Bloomberg reported that the number of Walmart employees who would be moving to Bentonville would be in the thousands. Walmart is making a major investment in its hometown facilities, building a new, 350-acre headquarters campus, including walking and biking trails, a hotel, fitness facilities and a large childcare center.

The Company has expanded eastward, with new markets in Jonesboro and Harrison. Jonesboro, located in Craighead County, is a city located on Crowley's Ridge in the northeastern corner of Arkansas. It is the home of Arkansas State University and the cultural and economic center of Northeast Arkansas. Jonesboro also houses the region’s hospital network. U.S. Steel Corp. announced that it would locate a new $3 billion steel factory in Northeast Arkansas in Osceola, a move expected to create 900 jobs with an average pay over $100,000 annually, making it the largest capital investment project in Arkansas history. Harrison sits below Branson, Missouri, which is a family tourist destination and outdoor recreation, and is well known as an entertainment destination.

The Company currently operates out of ten locations; three in Washington County; three in Benton County; two in Monroe County; one in Boone County; and one in Craighead County.

The housing market in Washington and Benton counties remains robust. According to the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors, the average home in Washington County sold for $429,000 in May 2025, with an average of 97 days on the market. For Benton County, the average house sold for $461,000, with an average of 92 days on the market.

WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
        
  For the Three Months Ended 
  June 30, March 31, June 30, 
   2025  2025  2024 
        
INTEREST INCOME       
Loans, including fees $19,611,698 $18,315,006 $15,763,452 
Investment securities  1,431,773  1,258,571  1,083,415 
Federal funds sold and other  175,917  232,978  162,250 
Total interest income  21,219,388  19,806,555  17,009,117 
        
INTEREST EXPENSE       
Deposits  8,538,199  8,312,455  7,106,512 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  296,860  393,057  448,263 
Notes payable  477,735  475,425  398,017 
Federal funds purchased and other  7,113  13,022  21,787 
Total interest expense  9,319,907  9,193,959  7,974,579 
NET INTEREST INCOME  11,899,481  10,612,596  9,034,538 
Provision for credit losses  800,000  670,000  432,000 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES  11,099,481  9,942,596  8,602,538 
        
NON-INTEREST INCOME       
Service charges and fees on deposits  162,185  171,186  154,816 
Wealth management fee income  994,100  1,017,829  1,065,553 
Secondary market fee income  223,956  128,824  113,926 
Bank owned-life insurance income  82,190  80,603  80,478 
Gain on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets  15,475  -  326 
Other  616,667  544,141  527,064 
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME  2,094,573  1,942,583  1,942,163 
        
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE       
Salaries and benefits  5,185,716  4,931,692  4,784,556 
Occupancy and equipment  1,189,886  1,145,101  936,818 
Data processing  857,198  858,115  704,080 
Marketing and business development  609,549  397,137  473,618 
Professional services  699,968  650,708  617,890 
Amortization of other intangible assets  53,037  53,036  53,037 
Other  326,224  393,498  494,203 
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE  8,921,578  8,429,287  8,064,202 
        
Income before income taxes  4,272,476  3,455,892  2,480,499 
Income tax provision  974,775  826,085  631,462 
NET INCOME $3,297,701 $2,629,807 $1,849,037 
        
EARNINGS PER SHARE       
Basic (1) $1.35 $1.07 $0.81 
Diluted (1) $1.34 $1.07 $0.81 
        
(1)Prior periods adjusted to give effect to stock split effected in the form of a dividend on September 4, 2024. 
    


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 
(Unaudited) 
       
   Six Months Ended 
   June 30, 
   2025 2024 
       
INTEREST INCOME      
Loans, including fees  $37,926,704 $30,758,374 
Investment securities   2,690,344  2,012,455 
Federal funds sold and other   408,895  258,404 
Total Interest Income   41,025,943  33,029,233 
       
INTEREST EXPENSE      
Deposits   16,850,654  14,091,305 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   689,917  968,582 
Notes payable   953,160  796,034 
Federal funds purchased and other   20,135  100,047 
Total interest expense   18,513,866  15,955,968 
NET INTEREST INCOME   22,512,077  17,073,265 
Provision for credit losses   1,470,000  1,080,000 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   21,042,077  15,993,265 
       
NON-INTEREST INCOME      
Service charges and fees on deposits   333,371  305,165 
Wealth management fee income   2,011,929  1,911,059 
Secondary market fee income   352,780  170,990 
Bank owned life insurance income   162,793  160,359 
Gain on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets   15,475  1,376 
Other   1,160,808  976,319 
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME   4,037,156  3,525,268 
       
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE      
Salaries and benefits   10,117,408  9,784,089 
Occupancy and equipment   2,334,987  1,864,942 
Data processing   1,715,313  1,494,649 
Marketing and business development   1,006,686  937,315 
Professional services   1,350,676  1,287,757 
Amortization of intangible asset   106,073  106,073 
Other   719,722  898,039 
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE   17,350,865  16,372,864 
       
Income before income taxes   7,728,368  3,145,669 
Income tax provision   1,800,860  787,404 
NET INCOME  $5,927,508 $2,358,265 
       
EARNINGS PER SHARE      
Basic (1)  $2.42 $1.11 
Diluted (1)  $2.42 $1.11 
       
 (1
)Prior periods adjusted to give effect to stock split effected in the form of a dividend on September 4, 2024. 
       


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
(Unaudited) 
        
  June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 
        
ASSETS           
Cash and cash equivalents $25,604,276  $48,360,156  $49,495,763  
Investment securities  140,544,711   134,968,153   115,526,915  
Loans held for sale  2,442,642   874,009   997,907  
Loans  1,208,102,220   1,141,369,199   994,754,063  
Allowance for credit losses  (14,033,740)  (13,347,855)  (12,434,130) 
Net loans  1,194,068,480   1,128,021,344   982,319,933  
Premises and equipment, net  37,411,490   35,647,835   30,442,837  
Foreclosed assets held for sale  -   310,406   777,606  
Accrued interest receivable  7,024,823   6,629,881   5,433,391  
Bank owned life insurance  9,942,100   9,859,911   9,614,851  
Deferred income taxes  4,522,795   4,220,559   4,788,942  
Other investments  7,925,019   6,782,614   8,094,125  
Intangible assets, net  1,697,167   1,750,204   1,909,313  
Other assets  2,783,012   1,825,830   1,733,790  
TOTAL ASSETS $1,433,966,515  $1,379,250,902  $1,211,135,373  
        
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY           
Deposits:       
Demand and non-interest-bearing $233,078,431  $231,331,391  $233,230,007  
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts  479,532,136   456,733,576   348,391,562  
Time deposits  536,591,123   512,882,444   432,248,979  
Total deposits  1,249,201,690   1,200,947,411   1,013,870,548  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  21,518,084   21,593,143   54,314,495  
Notes payable  26,159,110   26,141,832   26,090,002  
Operating lease liability  21,918,414   20,029,714   15,930,503  
Reserve for losses on unfunded commitments  1,603,000   1,478,000   1,433,000  
Accrued interest payable  2,636,403   2,731,699   2,714,687  
Other liabilities  8,433,777   5,798,159   4,745,292  
TOTAL LIABILITIES  1,331,470,478   1,278,719,958   1,119,098,527  
        
Stockholders' equity:       
Common stock (1)  24,876   24,882   24,698  
Surplus (1)  102,893,483   102,784,831   102,457,705  
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)  6,787,654   4,714,375   (2,484,500) 
Treasury stock, at cost  (1,284,359)  (1,265,731)  (1,132,905) 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (5,925,617)  (5,727,413)  (6,828,152) 
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  102,496,037   100,530,944   92,036,846  
        
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $1,433,966,515  $1,379,250,902  $1,211,135,373  
        
(1)Prior periods adjusted to give effect to stock split effected in the form of a dividend on September 4, 2024. 
        


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
        
  (Unaudited) 
  Three Months Ended 
  June 30, March 31, June 30, 
        
FOR THE PERIOD       
Net income $3,297,701  $2,629,807  $1,849,037  
Net income before taxes  4,272,476   3,455,892   2,480,499  
Dividends declared per share (1)  0.50   -   0.50  
        
        
PERIOD END BALANCE       
Total assets $1,433,966,515  $1,379,250,902  $1,211,135,373  
Total investments  140,544,711   134,968,153   115,526,915  
Total loans, net  1,194,068,480   1,128,021,344   982,319,933  
Allowance for credit losses  (14,033,740)  (13,347,855)  (12,434,131) 
Total deposits  1,249,201,690   1,200,947,411   1,013,870,548  
Stockholders' equity  102,496,037   100,530,944   92,036,846  
        
        
RATIO ANALYSIS       
Return on average assets (annualized)  0.94%  0.79%  0.63% 
Return on average equity (annualized)  12.62%  10.64%  8.26% 
Net loans/Deposits  95.59%  93.93%  96.89% 
Total Stockholders' Equity/Total assets  7.15%  7.29%  7.60% 
Net loan losses/Total loans  -0.00%  0.01%  0.01% 
Uninsured & unpledged deposits  32.37%  31.00%  31.21% 
        
        
PER SHARE DATA       
Shares outstanding (1)  2,448,246   2,449,317   2,435,700  
Weighted average shares outstanding (1)  2,448,734   2,446,747   2,291,316  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1)  2,454,485   2,451,161   2,291,316  
Basic earnings (1) $1.35  $1.07  $0.81  
Diluted earnings (1)  1.34   1.07   0.81  
Book value (1)  41.87   41.04   37.79  
Tangible book value (1)  41.17   40.33   37.00  
        
        
ASSET QUALITY       
Net (recoveries) charge-offs $(10,889) $136,970  $110,968  
Classified assets  402,406   853,745   1,090,758  
Nonperforming loans  364,853   419,985   32,054  
Nonperforming assets  364,853   730,391   809,660  
Total nonperforming loans/Total loans  0.03%  0.04%  0.00% 
Total nonperforming loans/Total assets  0.03%  0.03%  0.00% 
Total nonperforming assets/Total assets  0.03%  0.05%  0.07% 
Allowance for credit losses/Total loans  1.16%  1.17%  1.25% 
        
        
(1)Prior periods adjusted to give effect to stock split effected in the form of a dividend on September 4, 2024. 
        


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY 
INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE 
(Unaudited) 
                    
  Three Months Ended 
  June 30, March 31, June 30, 
   2025   2025   2024  
  Average   Average Average   Average Average   Average 
  Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate 
                    
Interest-earning assets:                   
Federal funds sold and other $15,102,485 $175,917 4.67% $23,287,989 $232,978 4.06% $11,798,448 $162,250 5.53% 
Investment securities available-for-sale (1)  138,229,178  1,289,470 3.74%  133,405,472  1,208,821 3.67%  114,427,481  941,900 3.31% 
Loans receivable  1,169,591,045  19,611,698 6.73%  1,106,648,533  18,315,006 6.71%  973,396,880  15,763,452 6.51% 
Total interest-earning assets  1,322,922,708 $21,077,085 6.39%  1,263,341,994 $19,756,805 6.34%  1,099,622,809 $16,867,602 6.17% 
Noninterest-earning assets  81,927,528      81,821,189      74,503,352     
Total assets $1,404,850,236     $1,345,163,183     $1,174,126,161     
Interest-bearing liabilities:                   
Interest-bearing deposits $985,435,006 $8,538,199 3.48% $937,669,969 $8,312,455 3.60% $770,303,642 $7,106,512 3.71% 
FHLB advances and federal funds purchased  26,552,308  303,973 4.59%  36,654,930  406,079 4.49%  40,440,625  470,050 4.67% 
Notes payable  26,150,819  477,735 7.33%  26,131,761  475,425 7.38%  25,506,601  398,017 6.28% 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,038,138,133 $9,319,907 3.60%  1,000,456,660 $9,193,959 3.73%  836,250,868 $7,974,579 3.84% 
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  261,876,451      244,466,979      247,820,333     
Total liabilities  1,300,014,584      1,244,923,639      1,084,071,201     
Stockholders' equity  104,835,652      100,239,544      90,054,960     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,404,850,236     $1,345,163,183     $1,174,126,161     
Net interest-earning assets $284,784,575     $262,885,334     $263,371,941     
Net interest spread   $11,757,178 2.79%   $10,562,846 2.61%   $8,893,023 2.33% 
Net interest margin     3.56%     3.39%     3.25% 
                    
(1)Excludes investments in bank stock (Federal Reserve Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank, and First National Bankers Bankshares).   
                    


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY 
INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE 
(Unaudited) 
              
  Six Months Ended June 30, 
   2025   2024  
  Average   Average Average   Average 
  Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate 
              
Interest-earning assets:             
Federal funds sold and other $19,172,625 $408,895 4.30% $10,071,062 $258,404 5.16% 
Investment securities available-for-sale (1)  135,830,651  2,498,291 3.71%  114,434,010  1,842,786 3.24% 
Loans receivable  1,138,293,665  37,926,704 6.72%  967,102,566  30,758,374 6.40% 
Total interest-earning assets  1,293,296,941 $40,833,890 6.37%  1,091,607,638 $32,859,564 6.05% 
Noninterest-earning assets  81,874,656      72,612,145     
Total assets $1,375,171,597     $1,164,219,783     
Interest-bearing liabilities:             
Interest-bearing deposits $961,684,434 $16,850,654 3.53% $766,601,621 $14,091,305 3.70% 
FHLB advances and federal funds purchased  31,575,711  710,052 4.53%  45,594,923  1,068,629 4.71% 
Notes payable  26,141,343  953,160 7.35%  25,500,463  796,034 6.28% 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,019,401,488 $18,513,866 3.66%  837,697,007 $15,955,968 3.83% 
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  253,207,317      240,831,655     
Total liabilities  1,272,608,805      1,078,528,662     
Stockholders' equity  102,562,792      85,691,121     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,375,171,597     $1,164,219,783     
Net interest-earning assets $273,895,453     $253,910,631     
Net interest spread   $22,320,024 2.70%   $16,903,596 2.22% 
Net interest margin     3.48%     3.11% 
              
(1) Excludes investments in bank stock (Federal Reserve Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank, and First National Bankers Bankshares).
              