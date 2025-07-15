Vorlon Launches Industry’s First Unified SaaS and AI Security Platform, Empowering Enterprises to Secure the Next Wave of AI-Driven Innovation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vorlon , the leader in SaaS ecosystem security, today announced the launch of the industry’s first unified SaaS and AI security platform . As enterprises accelerate digital transformation, Vorlon’s new capabilities give business and IT leaders the comprehensive visibility and control they need to manage risk and unlock innovation, no matter how fast the world is changing.





The macro shift: AI is now part of the enterprise SaaS fabric

Over the last fifteen years, enterprises have shifted massive amounts of sensitive data into SaaS, but visibility and control haven’t kept up. Security and compliance teams have been grappling with a fast-changing landscape. Hundreds of sanctioned and unsanctioned SaaS applications, each containing thousands of integrations, have already stretched traditional risk management to the breaking point.

Now, the adoption of AI-driven innovation is accelerating faster than any previous technology wave.

According to Gartner® 1, by 2028:

“33% of enterprise software applications will include agentic AI, up from less than 1% in 2024.”

“At least 15% of day-to-day work decisions will be made autonomously through agentic AI, up from 0% in 2024.”

“One-third of interactions with generative AI (GenAI) services will invoke action models and autonomous agents for task completion.”



AI agents, copilots, and automated workflows access sensitive data, initiate transactions and connect disparate SaaS systems at machine speed, often leaving traditional security tools blind to where data is flowing and who or what is controlling it. This compounds existing blind spots and introduces completely new ones, including:

Expanded access: AI agents inherit broad privileges, often spanning multiple apps and data types, making unauthorized or excessive access more likely.

Opaque data flows: AI agents can move data between SaaS platforms and external models, frequently without clear audit trails or human review.

Shadow AI adoption: Employees and teams can spin up new AI plugins and integrations outside IT’s purview, rapidly multiplying risk.

Complexity of oversight: Traditional tools can’t distinguish between legitimate user activity and automated, machine-driven actions, leaving organizations in the dark about who (or what) is accessing critical information.

“Enterprise security teams thought SaaS made life complicated. AI takes it to a whole new level. The biggest risk today isn’t just what you know, but what you can’t see. Vorlon is the first platform to bring true clarity to this new frontier, giving business leaders the power to move fast and innovate without fear,” said Amir Khayat , co-founder and CEO of Vorlon.

“Agentic AI is software that’s designed to pursue goals and make decisions on its own. The key difference? It’s officially been given the green light by the organization to act on its behalf, making choices and taking action without needing a human in the loop every time. From a cybersecurity standpoint, that’s a nightmare waiting to happen. If compromised, this AI doesn’t just leak data, it acts with your full organizational permissions, turning every decision it makes into a potential breach at machine speed. That’s why AI oversight is so critical.”

“In a world where every app, every user, and now every AI agent can touch your most sensitive data, security can’t be an afterthought. Vorlon delivers a unified strategy that’s built for the way modern business actually works, so leaders can unleash the power of AI and SaaS, confidently and responsibly.”

“Our mission is simple: Give business leaders the power to innovate without fear. With Vorlon, CISOs and other executives get the real-time visibility and control they need to move fast, meet regulatory demands, and unlock the true value of their AI-powered future.”

Unifying SaaS and AI oversight

Vorlon continuously discovers both sanctioned and shadow AI usage, maps every sensitive data flow between SaaS apps and AI models and agents, and delivers real-time, explainable alerts for unusual access or data sharing, whether it’s a human or a machine at the controls. Security and compliance teams get a live, intuitive view of every identity, every connection, and every integration touching their data.

Key features include:

Shadow AI discovery: Instantly surface unauthorized or hidden AI tools, copilots, and integrations.

Sensitive data flow mapping: Trace exactly where and how business data is accessed, processed, or exported by humans, digital keys, and AI alike.

Unified access monitoring: Visualize every connection, API call, and service account linking AI, automation, and SaaS.

Behavioral and risk analytics: Prioritize response using context-rich intelligence on both human and machine-driven threats.

Audit-ready reporting: Meet regulatory and board-level demands for transparency and accountability in the age of intelligent automation.



Cloud speed and scale via DataMatrix™ and MCP (Model Context Protocol) Server



DataMatrix™ , Vorlon’s patent-pending engine that models a SaaS ecosystem, links every alert, identity, API, data flow, and secret. Vorlon’s MCP Server acts as the connective tissue, translating an enterprise’s security questions into precise queries against this detailed model, and returning answers to key questions—who (or what) was involved, what was accessed, where the risk is, and what to do next.

Built for speed and scale, DataMatrix™ is lightning fast and optimized for the massive, interconnected SaaS and AI environments now prevalent in the modern enterprise. Vorlon’s architecture means security teams get answers in seconds, not minutes or hours.

A new foundation for trust in the intelligent enterprise

Vorlon’s approach is already being adopted by Fortune 500 leaders and digital innovators who recognize that AI is transforming not just productivity, but the very nature of risk. In an era where the speed and complexity of change outpace traditional oversight, Vorlon puts business and IT leaders back in control.

1 Gartner TSP 2025 Trends: Agentic AI — The Evolution of Experience, 24 February 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Vorlon

SaaS and AI data move fast. Vorlon’s SaaS ecosystem security platform gives enterprises the context to move faster. By combining data flow visibility, posture and identity management, and detection and response, Vorlon helps you see what’s connected, what’s at risk, and what to do next. With its agentless, patent-pending DataMatrix™ technology, Vorlon builds a live model of your SaaS environment to power fast, AI-driven remediation. Backed by Accel and SOC 2 Type 2 Certified, Vorlon is trusted by Fortune 500 companies to secure what others miss: the interactions between apps, identities, and data that power modern business. Learn more at vorlon.io .

