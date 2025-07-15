Evestia Clinical to merge with Atlantic Research Group

Kester Capital-backed Evestia Clinical merges with US-based Atlantic Research Group (ARG) to create a leading independent global specialist CRO in fast-growing markets

The merger delivers on Evestia Clinical’s strategy of targeted growth through the expansion of services, enhanced technology and broadened geographical reach

Evestia Clinical expands footprint in the US and strengthens its offering beyond oncology, rare diseases, immunology and inflammation to include neurology and late-stage clinical trial services

ARG to benefit from Evestia Clinical’s world-class platform and access to new therapy areas and further expansion into Europe

CEO and President of ARG will both join Evestia Clinical’s senior leadership team and existing ARG clients will transfer seamlessly to the enlarged Group





LONDON and CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evestia Clinical (“the Company” or “the Group”) has merged with Atlantic Research Group (“ARG”), a US-based CRO, to create a leading independent global specialist CRO group in fast-growing markets. The merger expands Evestia Clinical’s global footprint in the US and broadens its therapeutic and services offering to include neurology and late-stage clinical trial services. The enlarged group also provides access to enhanced technologies to further meet the tailored needs of its clients.

Evestia Clinical’s highly experienced board and leadership team has a strong track record of building market leading mid-tier CROs with a reputation for operational excellence and outstanding service delivery. The combination with ARG is further evidence of the Company’s ambitions to rapidly grow its offering and services to customers around the world.

The deal immediately more than doubles the size of the Group by headcount and service delivery capability. In turn, ARG’s clients will benefit from a seamless transition to Evestia Clinical, with immediate access to its global presence and capabilities including new areas of therapeutic expertise, such as rare diseases.

Richard Barfield, Chairman of Evestia Clinical, said:

“Evestia Clinical was founded to rapidly build a global specialist CRO through organic and acquisitive growth. The Evestia Clinical board and leadership team identified ARG as the perfect company to combine with at this stage in our journey. The reputation of ARG’s leadership team and its high-quality CRO offering is widely recognized within the biotech and specialty pharma industry, and we are excited that they have chosen to grow with us as part of the Evestia Clinical group.”

Following the merger, the combined Group will provide a full suite of clinical trial services across the development life cycle from Phase 1 – Phase 3 and beyond. The Group’s combined technologies will enhance its ability to deliver specialized services to clients across a range of therapeutic areas.

Lewis Cameron, CEO of Evestia Clinical, said:

“We’re incredibly excited to be joining forces with ARG as we accelerate our journey to build Evestia Clinical into a leading mid-tier specialist CRO with a truly global reach. The combined Group will immediately provide benefits for our clients, and I look forward to working with Paul, Lyle and the broader ARG team as we grow Evestia Clinical together and deliver the highest quality services to clients worldwide.”

Paul Bishop, CEO of ARG, and Lyle Camblos, President of ARG, said:

“In Evestia Clinical and Kester Capital, ARG has found the ideal and trusted partner for our next stage of growth. The highly experienced and globally recognized leadership team at Evestia Clinical is building a world-class specialist CRO provider and we are excited to bring across our whole team on this journey. We are pleased that our customers will be able to benefit from this seamless continuity as well as the combined Group’s enhanced capabilities.”

Adam Maidment, Managing Partner at Kester Capital, commented:

“The addition of ARG to Evestia Clinical is an important step in the Company’s goal to become a truly global specialist CRO that provides high-quality, tailored services to clients in complex, high-research therapeutic areas. The global CRO market is attractive and growing and Evestia Clinical continues to accelerate and grow its market share.”

Neal McCarthy, Fairmount Partners, commented:

“Fairmount was pleased to advise on a deal between two complementary companies where we know both teams really well. We have every confidence this merger will support Evestia Clinical’s mission to become a leading mid-tier pharmaceutical services specialist with a global presence.”

Terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Following the merger, ARG will integrate with Evestia Clinical’s operations with no change to its services or teams. The ARG leadership team will join the senior leadership team of the enlarged Group to support future growth and expansion. All employees are expected to transition as part of the agreement. Evestia Clinical will be headquartered in the UK in Letchworth and in the USA in Charlottesville, VA, with global capabilities through its network of offices, CRO professionals and expert partners.



Notes to Editors

About Evestia Clinical

Evestia Clinical is a leading global specialist CRO. With a commitment to scientific excellence, innovation, and patient-centric research, Evestia Clinical partners with biotech companies to accelerate the development of life-saving therapies. Backed by Kester Capital, Evestia Clinical is dedicated to advancing healthcare through cutting-edge clinical research. Evestia Clinical’s vision is to be the market-leading clinical service partner for biotechs and beyond – fuelling medical breakthroughs to improve global health within a culture that values, inspires, and empowers.

Evestia Clinical offers a full suite of customized clinical development services. This includes project management, site management, regulatory services, clinical monitoring, data management and biostatistics, medical affairs/medical writing, quality assurance services, pharmacovigilance, and Functional Service Provider solutions.

About Atlantic Research Group

Atlantic Research Group is a US-based specialist CRO providing services in immunology, oncology, neurology, medical and biopharma technology. With over 20 years conducting clinical trials, ARG has a long legacy as a trusted CRO provider to an array of the world’s leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. ARG provides a wide range of services from complete trial design and management, to biostatistical and data management solutions, and consulting for complex trials in specialty areas. They are global leaders in ALS / MND CRO services.