SheerID and Perplexity Partner to Empower Academic Research Through Verified Access to Free Enterprise-Level AI Search Tools

PORTLAND, Ore., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SheerID, the leading provider for engaging and verifying high-value audiences, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with Perplexity, the AI-powered answer engine, to provide secure, verified access to cutting-edge AI research tools for students around the world.

Through this global initiative, eligible students can instantly verify their status and access up to 2 years of free Perplexity Pro, which provides conversational, cited answers to complex research queries. This effort aims to remove barriers to information access, enhance the research process, and support the next generation of academic discovery.

As the world’s first answer engine combining large language models with live internet search, Perplexity offers users immediate, source-backed responses that streamline the research process and support deeper inquiry. By integrating SheerID’s verification technology, Perplexity ensures that eligible students can take advantage of exclusive offers tailored to the academic community.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Perplexity to make its powerful AI platform more accessible to academic communities,” said Rebecca Grimes, Chief Revenue Officer at SheerID. “This collaboration reflects our shared mission to empower students and researchers with the tools they need to unlock knowledge and drive meaningful progress.”

Key benefits of the initiative include:

Real-time, verified access to Perplexity’s answer engine

Streamlined eligibility checks via SheerID’s consent-based verification

Support for students in 190 countries through academic institution partnerships

Enhanced academic research and learning outcomes through trusted, up-to-date information

“Academic research depends on timely, credible, and accurate information, and those are Perplexity’s strengths” said Jessica Chan, Head of Content & Publisher Partnerships at Perplexity. “With SheerID, we can now securely and privately provide Perplexity’s technology to more academic users, ensuring students are equipped with the knowledge tools they need.”

The global partnership allows students to earn additional months of Perplexity for free (up to 24 months) when they refer students that result in a successful sign-up. All verification is handled through SheerID’s privacy-first platform, which ensures that no data is sold or shared and that users maintain full control over their personal information.

This collaboration exemplifies how global technology leaders can join forces to expand access to innovation, remove systemic barriers to information, and champion the role of education in shaping the future.

About SheerID

SheerID is trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands–including Amazon, Spotify, T-Mobile, and The Home Depot–to enable exceptional experiences by engaging the right customers, limiting offer abuse, and fueling precision-driven outreach to propel revenue and loyalty. SheerID’s Audience Data Platform instantly verifies high-value audiences and appends the permissioned consumer attributes to 400+ martech and adtech platforms. The Audience, Alliance, and Affinity Networks allow brands to engage verified audiences using 200k+ authoritative data sources, their own data sources, and cross-promotion via aligned companies, respectively.

Founded in 2011, SheerID is ISO and SOC 2 Type 2 Certified and does not sell or rent verified customer data. SheerID is backed by Fortson VC, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Voyager Capital, and CVC Growth Partners. For more information, please visit SheerID.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Perplexity

Perplexity is an AI-powered answer engine that draws from credible sources in real time to accurately answer questions with in-line citations, perform deep research, and more. Founded in 2022, the company's mission is to serve the world's curiosity by bridging the gap between traditional search engines and AI-driven interfaces. Each week, Perplexity answers more than 150 million questions globally. Perplexity is available in the app store and online at https://www.perplexity.com.

