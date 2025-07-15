NAR Launches New Member-Exclusive Market Statistics Dashboard with Forward-Looking Affordability Analysis

Washington, D.C., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Realtors® published the NAR Market Statistics Dashboard today. The Dashboard is a member-exclusive tool that provides NAR members with unparalleled local housing data that enhances their ability to help their clients buy and sell homes.

“The new Dashboard is a tool that enables NAR members to stay ahead of the market and better serve their clients. Using exclusive NAR data, the Dashboard is a one-stop-shop that equips members with insights into shifts in affordability, demand, and the economy. This allows agents who are Realtors® to advocate on behalf of their clients with confidence and achieve better outcomes,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR Chief Economist.

The interactive Market Statistics Dashboard is updated monthly and provides NAR members with metro data on:

Housing affordability

Sales and listing trends

Home pricing changes

Economic indicators

Homeownership and demographic insights

The Dashboard also includes forward-looking analysis on how many households could qualify to buy a median-priced home if mortgage rates fall to 6%. This enables members to better guide clients through the homebuying and selling process.

The analysis shows that even a modest decline in mortgage rates can improve affordability. If mortgage rates fall to 6%, NAR expects that an additional 5.5 million households in America, including 1.6 million renters, will have the income needed to buy a median priced home. Approximately 10% of the additional households would be expected to buy over the next 12 to 18 months if rates decline.

These affordability gains are expected to support stronger housing activity. NAR’s latest forecast projects a:

3% increase in home sales in 2025 and 14% increase in 2026

1% rise in home prices in 2025 and 4% rise in 2026

6.7% average for the 30-year mortgage rate in 2025 and a 6.0% average in 2026

Atlanta, Dallas, Minneapolis, Cleveland, and Kansas City are expected to see the strongest boost in home sales activity if rates decline to 6%.

Dr. Lawrence Yun, NAR Chief Economist, will demonstrate the new NAR Market Statistics Dashboard and share his midyear forecast on the economy and housing market during the Forecast Summit webinar on July 16, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. E.T. Click here to register.

Members can access the Market Statistics Dashboard here.

About the National Association of Realtors®

The National Association of Realtors® is involved in all aspects of residential and commercial real estate. The term Realtor® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of Realtors® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics. For free consumer guides about navigating the homebuying and selling transaction processes – from written buyer agreements to negotiating compensation – visit facts.realtor.

Information about NAR is available at nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at nar.realtor/newsroom.