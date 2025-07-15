Movius and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Secure Communications as a Service Solutions to the Public Sector

FREMONT, Calif., and RESTON, Va., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Movius, the leading global provider of secure, AI-powered, purpose-driven communications software, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership to bring secure and compliant communications solutions to the Public Sector. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Movius’ Public Sector distributor, making the company’s cloud-based, secure communications and capture platform available through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) and The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) contracts.

“This partnership with Carahsoft offers Government agencies streamlined access to our MultiLine™ platform and other communications and capture solutions already in use by the Pentagon and the Department of the Air Force,” said Amit Modi, CTO at Movius. “Our technology is designed to provide agencies with secure communications and advanced AI capabilities, while reducing hardware costs and IT overhead. Working with Carahsoft and its reseller network will accelerate the reach of our solutions across the Public Sector.”

Movius’ comprehensive platform, MultiLine™, advances workflows, addresses compliance issues and integrates messaging across all channels (voice, SMS/MMS and Social Messages) for its users. All recorded calls and messages through this platform are encrypted and secure, ensuring SEC and FINRA compliance. MultiLine offers its Secure Communications as a Service (SCaaS™) platform to companies across a range of industries including financial services, healthcare, education, transportation and Government. The Movius platform is trusted by the Pentagon and listed on the FedRAMP marketplace.

Movius also offers other AI-powered communication tools, including:

CLARE: Captures Movius powered communications and processes those conversations for business efficiency, employee productivity, sentiment analysis and more. An example of these conversations are employee to client voice and messaging.

ClinixAI: Brings together MultiLine and AI (NLP, Summarization, MEDDRA integration) to enable healthcare providers to deliver seamless and cost-effective patient care anywhere while reducing clinician burden.

RepayAI: An intuitive collect-tech solution providing AI Agents to automate payments, installment follow up and provide tailored multi-modal repayment options with empathy.

ARYA: A service intelligence and customer experience engine able to monitor call quality at scale, enabling users to provide feedback and get near real-time responses.





“Maintaining compliant, secure communication across multiple platforms can be challenging for Government agencies working on a budget,” said Mark Demerse, Director of 5G Solutions at Carahsoft. “Movius provides agencies with a reliable solution that integrates communication into one app, meeting compliance regulations, maintaining security and enhancing operational efficiency, all while lowering costs. Carahsoft and its reseller partners look forward to working with Movius to bring this AI-powered 5G solution to the Public Sector.”

Movius’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042 and TIPS Contract #220105. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 230-7596 or Movius@carahsoft.com. Explore Movius’s solutions here.

About Movius

Movius provides Secure Communications as a Service (SCaaS™), offering a complete secure and compliant business mobile solution on any endpoint. Our flagship solution, MultiLine™ is the trusted solution for businesses for voice, SMS, social channels, and can be accessed through endpoints including dedicated dialer and Microsoft Teams™. This mobile communication evolution is what the company calls Phone 3.0™. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices around the world, Movius works with leading global service providers including T-Mobile, TELUS, Telefonica, SingTel, and 3. To learn more visit www.movius.ai.

Contact

FINN Partners for Movius

movius@finnpartners.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for 5G, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com