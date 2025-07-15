Fieldguide and BDO Belgium Announce Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Global AI-Powered Audit & Advisory Services

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fieldguide, the leading AI partner to audit and advisory firms, today announced that BDO Belgium has selected Fieldguide’s end-to-end engagement platform – including its industry-first agentic AI application, Field Agents – as the foundation for the firm’s next chapter of technology-driven client services. The collaboration marks a key milestone in Fieldguide’s mission to bring AI-powered risk services to the global market.

BDO Belgium will deploy Fieldguide to automate routine, document-heavy audit and assurance tasks, helping the firm meet rising demand and navigate an increasingly complex compliance environment. This approach will drive greater efficiency and higher-quality outcomes while enabling practitioners to focus on insight, analysis, and strategic recommendations.

“BDO Belgium is very excited about embarking on this journey with Fieldguide, marking a significant step towards delivering higher value and increased quality to our clients,” said Christophe Daems, Partner Risk Advisory at BDO Belgium. “Unlocking a truly integrated collaboration with our clients through the platform and supported by cutting-edge AI technology, Fieldguide will enable us to drive efficiencies, establish deeper insights and trust through our services. Together, we are committed to investing in innovation and excellence across our industry.”

By consolidating workflows into a single AI-native system, Fieldguide is helping firms reduce engagement hours while accelerating reporting tasks. The platform’s agentic AI capabilities enable practitioners to delegate evidence matching, workpaper drafting, and document review to intelligent assistants purpose-built for audit and advisory work. This not only drives efficiency throughout the audit process but also helps teams more thoroughly document their work and focus on high-risk areas to strengthen audit conclusions.

“BDO Belgium shares our belief that the future of audit is about empowering professionals with purpose-built AI,” said Jin Chang, CEO and co-founder of Fieldguide. “By adopting this technology, BDO Belgium is unlocking the capacity to focus on judgment, insight, and client impact: the parts of the job that matter most. We’re proud to support their teams with tools that automate the manual and amplify the meaningful.”

BDO Belgium is the latest to join a wave of global leaders transforming audit and advisory for the AI era with Fieldguide. As the trusted AI partner to 50 of the Top 100 firms in the U.S., Fieldguide is excited to bring its innovations to the global market and help modernize how the profession plans, executes, and delivers client engagements.

Fieldguide is the leader in purpose-built, enterprise-ready AI for Audit and Advisory, focused on transforming professional services through innovative AI solutions.

