Big Idea Ventures Announces Seven Innovative Startups in Latest Global Food Innovation Fund II Cohort

NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Idea Ventures, the global leader in food-tech, agri-tech, and materials science investment, today announced the addition of seven startups to its Global Food Innovation Fund II (GFIF II) portfolio. This cohort features companies pioneering innovations ranging from fermentation-driven oils and strain improvement technologies to next-generation chocolate alternatives and gluten-safe bread solutions.

“This group of startups represents some of the most groundbreaking innovations we’ve seen in food technology. They are pioneering solutions to some of the most urgent challenges — from breaking our dependence on fragile supply chains and unsustainable fats, to unlocking entirely new sources of nutrition and functionality through agricultural waste and natural fermentation. What unites them is a bold, science-driven vision for a healthier, more resilient, and sustainable food system. I urge investors, corporates, and governments to engage — the future is here, let’s work together to scale it,” said Andrew D. Ive, Founder and Managing General Partner of Big Idea Ventures.

Backed by leading food corporations such as AAK, Bühler, Puratos, Pfeifer & Langen and others, the Global Food Innovation Fund II remains dedicated to enhancing food security and sustainability on a global scale.

“We invested in these companies because they are directly addressing critical challenges shaping the future of foodtech—sustainable ingredients and health-forward innovation. From cocoa-free chocolate and biomass-derived oils to microbial preservatives and gluten-safe bread, these startups are building scalable solutions aligned with emerging consumer demands and regulatory shifts. Their approaches—rooted in fermentation, plant cell culture, and enzyme technology—position them to lead the transition toward a more resilient global food system. We’re excited to support their breakthroughs and help bring these next-gen products to market,” said Caroline Mak, Senior Director, Acceleration at Big Idea Ventures.

Meet the New Cohort:

Abydos Bioscience (USA & Argentina): A biotechnology platform leveraging precision fermentation with bacteria to produce tailor-made oil and fat alternatives, delivering clean-label ingredients for the food, nutraceutical and personal care industries, without the environmental impact of traditional oil production.





BioBlends (USA & Argentina): Develops gas-based bio-preservatives tailored to specific food products by identifying natural volatile compounds and their microbial producers, creating clean-label solutions that significantly extend shelf-life.





Darewin Evolution (France): Enhances microalgae productivity using proprietary Darwinian selection methods driven by AI, boosting omega-3 yields for improved nutrition, sustainability, and competitiveness





EarthKind Innovations (Singapore/India): Produces high-performance edible oils by transforming agri-industrial side streams through its circular fermentation platform, designed to replace conventional seed oils in the food and personal care industries.





Motai Group (Netherlands): Pioneers a sustainable, 80% more affordable cocoa alternative by transforming Amazonian superfruits into creamy, caffeine-free chocolate ingredients for the confectionery industry. Through their proprietary precision fermentation, they offer a B2B solution for innovative powder and butter ingredients.





Krokos Bio (USA): Produces high-value botanical ingredients through a novel plant cell culture platform, delivering more reliable and affordable supplies. Its first product is a saffron powder designed to match the original spice in color, flavor, and aroma.





Prozymi Biolabs (Scotland): Pioneers enzyme technology to enable the production of premium quality wheat-based gluten-safe bread without compromising taste or texture.



Each of these startups now joins Big Idea Ventures’ global network, gaining access to world-class mentors, R&D resources, and a powerful platform to scale their science into successful commercial ventures.

About Big Idea Ventures

Big Idea Ventures is the leading investor in food and agri technology globally. As one of the most active investors in the food-tech, agri-tech, and materials science sectors, we focus on identifying and investing in the most innovative and sustainable technology companies around the world. We collaborate with universities for tech transfer and by combining capital, knowledge, and partnerships, we drive economic growth and help to create food ecosystems. Our collaborations with leading corporations and governments aim to support entrepreneurs, scientists, and engineers in solving some of the world's biggest challenges. Big Idea Ventures has teams in New York, Paris and Asia and has invested in more than 150 companies across 30 countries.

About Global Food Innovation Fund II

The Global Food Innovation Fund II (GFIF II) invests in and supports the best innovators around the world focused on proteins, fats, ingredients, sweeteners, flavorings, and mono-crops both directly and through its accelerator program. GFIF II is building on the success of the New Protein Fund I, and works with founders, corporate leaders, government, mentors and investors to develop ecosystems that improve food security and food sustainability. The fund is backed by leading food corporations, including AAK, Buhler, as well as family offices. Click here for more information and investment opportunities.

Our annual program is run globally from our offices across the U.S., Europe and Asia. Selected alternative protein, fats and ingredient companies receive an investment package of US$200,000, and access our extensive network of partners and investors. To join, submit your application here. To find out more about our accelerator program, visit https://bigideaventures.com/accelerator-home/