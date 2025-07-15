Automox Equips IT Teams to Act With High-Impact Visibility and Reporting

AUSTIN, TX, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automox, the leader in cloud-native IT operations and endpoint management, today announced the launch of its comprehensive Visibility and Reporting enhancements, transforming how IT teams track automation success, measure compliance, and maintain endpoint health. The new capabilities eliminate disconnected dashboards and manual exports, delivering real-time operational intelligence that helps IT teams make faster decisions with confidence.

IT teams have more data than ever, but still lack actionable answers. Manual exports and disconnected tools slow down patch tracking, policy monitoring, and compliance checks. Automox’s new Visibility and Reporting capabilities fix that by turning raw data into role-based, automation-ready intelligence.

“IT teams shouldn’t have to be data scientists to understand their security posture,” said Justin Talerico, CEO of Automox. “Our new Visibility and Reporting capabilities give teams the operational confidence they need to act fast, communicate clearly, and prove their impact — all without the manual overhead that slows teams down.”

The capabilities include several breakthrough enhancements launching throughout 2025:

Operational and Compliance Visibility: Teams gain audit-ready visibility into patch coverage, KEV mitigation, and remediation trends. Monitor comprehensive policy execution across patch, software, and Worklet TM automation. Track device counts, OS distribution, licensing utilization, and environment growth – all from one place.

Teams gain audit-ready visibility into patch coverage, KEV mitigation, and remediation trends. Monitor comprehensive policy execution across patch, software, and Worklet automation. Track device counts, OS distribution, licensing utilization, and environment growth – all from one place. Device-Level Troubleshooting: Spot device-level blockers like reboot requirements, disconnected agents, failed scans, or low disk space that stall automation. Enhanced device exploration capabilities will provide expanded inventory fields, advanced filtering, and rapid diagnostics to resolve issues faster.

Spot device-level blockers like reboot requirements, disconnected agents, failed scans, or low disk space that stall automation. Enhanced device exploration capabilities will provide expanded inventory fields, advanced filtering, and rapid diagnostics to resolve issues faster. Customizable Reporting and Dashboards: IT teams can start with hundreds of prebuilt reports and will soon be able to tailor them to address unique organizational requirements while building personalized operational views with role-based filtering, resizable widgets, and seamless export capabilities that adapt to specific workflows.

IT teams can start with hundreds of prebuilt reports and will soon be able to tailor them to address unique organizational requirements while building personalized operational views with role-based filtering, resizable widgets, and seamless export capabilities that adapt to specific workflows. Automated Communication: Skip the manual work. Schedule reports to automatically reach executives, compliance teams, and operational stakeholders – no copy-paste or manual exports required.

Unlike traditional endpoint management solutions that require business intelligence tools or complex integrations, Automox’s Visibility and Reporting capabilities are fully embedded within the platform, providing unified insight without additional infrastructure or training requirements.

“We’re not giving customers more data; we’re giving them faster answers,” says Talerico. “With real-time reporting embedded inside Automox, you know where you stand at all times, across patching, automation, and device health — no BI tools, no exports, no spreadsheets.”

The Visibility and Reporting capabilities build on Automox’s proven track record of delivering measurable IT efficiency gains. According to an independent IDC study, Automox customers achieve 65% less time spent patching, 96% more patches automated, 65% fewer patching errors, and 49% faster issue resolution.

The new visibility and reporting capabilities will serve IT teams with executive reporting, security administrators with compliance insights, helpdesk teams with faster troubleshooting, and managed service providers with cross-tenant visibility, delivering role-specific value across organizational structures.About Automox

Automox is the autonomous endpoint management platform for small to medium enterprises. Policy-driven, human-controlled automation empowers IT and security professionals to prove vulnerabilities are fixed, slash cost and complexity, win back hours in their days, and delight end users. Automox's cloud-native, automation-first platform helps IT and security leaders reduce risk and improve efficiency by delivering 65% faster patching and 44% more efficient security teams with automated configuration management across Windows, macOS, and Linux devices and servers worldwide.

Join thousands of IT heroes automating confidence across millions of endpoints with Automox. Learn more at www.automox.com, connect with the Automox Community, or connect with us on Twitter/X, Threads, LinkedIn, Facebook, Reddit, or Instagram.

© 2025 Automox Inc. All rights reserved. Automox, Automox Worklet, and the Automox logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Automox Inc.

###

Attachments