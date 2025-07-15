Orion180 Launches FLEX Home Insurance In Massachusetts

MELBOURNE, Fla., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion180 Insurance , a leading provider of flexible, customer-centric homeowners and flood insurance solutions, today announced the launch of its FLEX Home Insurance product in nine eastern counties of Massachusetts. FLEX provides fully customizable coverage, allowing homeowners to adjust protections and deductibles to align with their individual risk preferences and financial goals.

Massachusetts homeowners, particularly those in coastal counties, have faced mounting insurance challenges in recent years. Bay State premiums surged 15% between 2022 and 2023, and the State currently ranks fifth in the nation for homeowners insurance non-renewals, according to the U.S. Senate Budget Committee. Orion180’s FLEX product directly addresses these concerns through robust, customizable coverage without coastal restrictions, a rare offering in today’s constrained market.

“Our mission is to bring smarter, more accessible insurance solutions to underserved communities,” said Ken Gregg, CEO of Orion180. “Massachusetts homeowners have faced higher premiums and fewer options due to the increasing threat of weather-related events. FLEX delivers tailored protection, transparent pricing, and peace of mind. Agents and homeowners can feel at ease because we have a 0% state abandonment rate and stand firmly behind the markets we serve.”

Key Benefits of FLEX Home Insurance:

Flexible Coverage Customization: Homeowners can tailor core coverages and perils to align with their specific risk tolerance and financial needs.

Homeowners can tailor core coverages and perils to align with their specific risk tolerance and financial needs. No Coastal Restrictions: FLEX supports coastal counties with no distance-based pricing exclusions or restrictions.

FLEX supports coastal counties with no distance-based pricing exclusions or restrictions. Variable Deductibles and Copays: Policyholders can select from a range of deductible levels and copay percentages to optimize both short-term costs and long-term value.

Policyholders can select from a range of deductible levels and copay percentages to optimize both short-term costs and long-term value. Claims-free Reward: Eligible homeowners may earn a bonus of up to 100% of their first-year premium based on the duration of their claims-free history.

Eligible homeowners may earn a bonus of up to 100% of their first-year premium based on the duration of their claims-free history. Significant Discounts: Eligible homeowners can access significant savings via senior discounts, tree-free yards, military/first responder, and more.



FLEX Home Insurance is available now through select Massachusetts insurance agents in Essex, Plymouth, Middlesex, Barnstable, Suffolk, Dukes, Norfolk, Nantucket, and Bristol counties.

To learn more about Orion180 FLEX Home Insurance, visit https://orion180.com/flex/ .

About Orion180 Insurance

Orion180 Insurance is a technology-driven and customer-centric insurance brand that combines proprietary technology, real-time data, and straightforward underwriting practices to provide a seamless and premier insurance experience. Orion180 operates through Orion180 Insurance Co., a surplus lines insurance company serving Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Colorado (Flood only), Tennessee (Flood only), Illinois (Flood only) and Arizona, and Orion180 Select Insurance Co., an admitted insurance company offering coverage in Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Ohio. With its proprietary MY180 platform and third-party integrations, Orion180 offers unmatched efficiency and innovation, fulfilling its vision of becoming the global leader in insurance solutions while maintaining its mission to deliver superior customer experiences and a comprehensive suite of products. Connect with Orion180 on X , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , TruthSocial , and YouTube . For more information, visit www.Orion180.com .