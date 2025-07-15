Callan JMB Inc. Launches Subsidiary in India and Progresses to Establish Temperature-Controlled Warehouse

Callan JMB Services (India) Private Limited to offer logistics services in India, with a planned warehouse in Pune, Maharashtra for storage and distribution of pharmaceuticals at all temperature ranges

SPRING BRANCH, Texas, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB INC. (NASDAQ: CJMB) (“Callan JMB” or the “Company”), an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services, today announced that it has formed Callan JMB Services (India) Private Limited to offer logistics services in India. The subsidiary has a management office and will soon have an operational warehouse in Pune, Maharashtra, India for storage and distribution of pharmaceuticals at all temperature ranges, including -80○C, needed for storing tissue samples for clinical trials.

On June 20, 2025, Callan JMB incorporated its India business subsidiary, Callan JMB Services (India) Private Limited, to distribute pharmaceutical and wellness products within India. In addition, the U.S. Callan JMB Services (India) Private Limited will also assist Indian companies in establishing onshore manufacturing plants in the U.S. The newly incorporated company already has an agreement with Walker’s Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and is working with Brihans Natural Products Ltd. to assist both companies in establishing U.S. manufacturing plants, acting as distributors of their products in the U.S.

“Our successful track record of shipping tissue samples from India to the U.S. for clinical trials demonstrated the need for dedicated operations in India to streamline the process and reduce costs,” said Wayne Williams, Founder and CEO of Callan JMB. “We bring specialized cold chain logistics expertise that enables Indian companies to efficiently navigate the complexities of establishing operations and distribution in the U.S. market.”

Callan JMB is uniquely positioned to import tissue samples for clinical trials and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), in addition to wellness products made in India. These life-changing imports will help develop new pharmaceuticals and alleviate drug shortages in the U.S. Callan JMB’s extensive knowledge of pharmaceutical compliance is a key service to companies wanting to expand into the U.S. manufacturing sector, and its cold chain distribution system will reach the Indian market reliably and safely.



