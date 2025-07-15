Granicus launches Government Experience Agent (GXA), marking a new era of AI-powered public service

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granicus, a global leader in customer experience technologies and services for government, today announced the launch of Government Experience Agent (GXA) - a groundbreaking AI-powered digital agent purpose-built to transform how governments serve their communities.

Granicus has adopted a fundamentally unique approach to developing AI-based support for constituent interactions with their governments. Unlike commercial AI tools that repurpose generalized models and data sets, GXA is trained leveraging trusted, validated, proprietary public sector data assessed over billions of digital experiences. As a result, GXA better understands the nuances of public service—jurisdictional context, policy compliance, and the clear yet approachable tone residents expect.

Armed with a deeper understanding of what users are looking for, what they are trying to achieve, and the best journeys to deliver intended outcomes, GXA is uniquely capable of quickly identifying user intent and delivering highly accurate, direct, compliant, and contextually relevant answers, every time. In independent user tests, GXA significantly outscores standard AI-based chat solutions.

Informed by over 30 billion interactions managed by Granicus’ Government Experience Cloud (GXC) platform each year, GXA draws from the richest and most current stream of government-specific engagement and experience data available. GXA taps into the native AI-based analytics of Government Experience Cloud that continually assesses the effectiveness of content, campaigns and journeys – to deliver conversational responses that quickly achieve outcomes at higher satisfaction rates. This continuous learning loop ensures that GXA’s responses stay relevant and aligned with evolving information, services and best practices.

“We’re taking a very different approach to the AI chat assistant than we’ve seen deployed in other industries,” said Mark Hynes, CEO of Granicus. “GXA has been designed to deliver conversational experiences that feel like those with the best government customer service agents. Interactions that are inherently guided by government context, understand sensitivity and compliance needs, yet feel like a conversation with a professional member of the community. GXA understands what people need, why they are there, and how to get them into the right path quickly — even as users express those needs in very different ways.”

Behind the scenes, GXA’s innovative AI/ML engine provides government leaders with real-time insights into resident behavior, revealing emerging needs, content gaps, and service pain points. By analyzing data from thousands of jurisdictions, Granicus helps agencies optimize content, anticipate trends, and deliver more relevant, personalized experiences.

With GXA, Granicus is setting a new standard for digital public service — one that is intelligent, responsive, and built exclusively for the needs of government. As resident expectations continue to rise, GXA empowers agencies to meet the moment with 24/7, AI-driven support that enhances trust, reduces costs, and delivers seamless, personalized experiences at scale. This launch marks not just an innovation in technology, but a meaningful step forward in how governments serve and connect with their communities.

