Nortal Acquires Nearsure to Expand AI Enterprise Solutions Across the Americas

KIRKLAND, Wash., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nortal, a multinational digital transformation company, today announced its acquisition of Nearsure, a U.S.-based technology solutions provider with talent across 18 Latin American countries. The merger accelerates Nortal’s expansion across the Americas by tapping into Latin America’s world-class tech talent and increasing capacity for scalable, high-impact delivery.

Founded in 2018, Nearsure’s expertise includes enterprise solutions, low-code and SaaS development, AI-driven digital transformation and consulting, custom software development, and staff augmentation. The company’s partners include Adobe, Microsoft, Salesforce, and ServiceNow.

Alain Dias, CEO, North America, Nortal

“This marks an exciting new chapter for Nortal in the Americas,” said Alain Dias, CEO, North America for Nortal. “By joining forces with Nearsure, we’re combining Nortal’s global scale and U.S. market strength with Nearsure’s trusted client relationships and exceptional delivery across Latin America. Together, we're bringing expanded capabilities in AI, military-grade cybersecurity, and enterprise transformation to customers, accelerating impact through our platform partnerships. This positions Nortal as the go-to partner for organizations seeking to transform at speed and scale.”

This acquisition strengthens Nortal’s position in the Americas by introducing a proven nearshore delivery model that enhances agility and operational scale. Nearsure’s presence across Latin America gives Nortal the ability to deliver faster and closer to customers—meeting rising demand for trusted, high-quality execution in enterprise transformation.

Giuliana Corbo, CEO, Nearsure

“Nearsure has always known that talent knows no borders – and with Nortal’s global scale, we can now prove it,” said Giuliana Corbo, CEO of Nearsure. “This isn’t just a merger. It is a launchpad into a new era for us. It involves accelerating the achievement of our key objectives such as expanding operations in the U.S., establishing operations in Europe, and the ability to offer our clients and teams today's most in-demand capabilities such as cybersecurity and a deeper offering in AI business transformation."

In the U.S., Nortal and Nearsure will work together to reimagine critical infrastructure sectors including healthcare, financial services, communications, and government where innovation, security, and long-term resilience are imperative. Through the integration of advanced technologies and enterprise platforms, they will enable organizations to modernize foundational systems, harness the full potential of AI, and lead the evolution of digital services across the Americas.

Nearsure will merge with Nortal’s U.S. operations and rebrand in 2025. The combined leadership teams will ensure continuity and enhance collaboration while maintaining the same level of service customers have come to expect and creating new opportunities for employees to grow and make an impact in the Americas and globally.

About Nortal

Founded in 2000, Nortal is a trusted partner in digital transformation for governments, armed forces, healthcare organizations and Fortune 500 companies. With 26 offices across Europe, the GCC and North America, the company stays close to its customers while leveraging a global talent pool of more than 2,100 professionals. Nortal helps clients transform their operations, services, and digital infrastructure by delivering human-centered, resilient, and secure solutions powered by the right technologies.

www.nortal.com

About Nearsure

With a 90 percent retention rate, Nearsure provides custom digital transformation and innovation services to clients in 28 countries. Employing more than 600 technology experts, Nearsure offers platform optimization, GenAI, low-code, and custom software development, and staff augmentation. Ranked number 611 on the Inc. 5000, Nearsure’s partners include Adobe, Microsoft, Salesforce, and ServiceNow. For additional information, please visit www.nearsure.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f3c0eda-bc0b-4adf-9788-5efb8da54f22

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7aeec5c2-3286-4c0c-bcc0-fd23a9091082