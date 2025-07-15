ModelOp Appoints Ex-Strategy Executive, Alex Rice, as Director of Partnerships

CHICAGO, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ModelOp, the leading AI lifecycle automation and governance software for enterprises, announced today the appointment of Alex Rice as its new Director of Partnerships. Rice will lead ModelOp’s global partnership strategies; form partnerships with technology ecosystems like Snowflake, AWS and others; and develop programs to scale and grow pipeline.



With extensive experience in business development, including more than a decade orchestrating strategic tech and SI partnerships at Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), Rice is a leader in building global partner ecosystems for AI + data analytics software platforms. He is widely known for his ability to build high-impact connections and deliver measurable growth across multiple industry markets while scaling up global partnership programs.

“We are thrilled to welcome Alex - his expertise will be valuable as we power up our expansion and growth through new partnerships,” said Pete Foley, CEO of ModelOp. “Our technology is a game-changing advancement for complex and regulated enterprises struggling with ‘AI sprawl’ – namely fragmented innovation, invisible risk, and compliance chaos. ModelOp is the AI control tower for all AI inititives—including ML, GenAI, and Agentic AI—enabling enterprises to accelerate AI innovation and scale with confidence. Alex’s exceptional knowledge of the industry will deliver real results – he knows how to connect people and build trust while opening new revenue channels and forging predictable growth.”



“I’m excited to join the ModelOp team as the stakes for excellence in AI governance are rising exponentially,” said Rice. “Enterprises are already moving from GenAI to Agentic AI and while these systems promise transformative productivity gains, they also come with unprecedented risk – ModelOp is purpose-built for this future.”



Visit https://www.modelop.com/ to learn more about ModelOp.

About ModelOp

ModelOp is the leader in AI lifecycle automation and governance software, purpose-built for enterprises. It enables organizations to bring all of their AI initiatives - from ML and GenAI to agents and Agentic AI - to market faster, at scale, and with the confidence of end-to-end control, oversight, and value realization. ModelOp is used by the most complex and regulated institutions in the world - including major banks, insurers, regulatory bodies, healthcare organizations, and global CPG companies - because it delivers the structure, automation, and oversight necessary to operationalize AI at scale across the entire enterprise. In 2024, ModelOp received the prestigious AI Breakthrough Award for “Best AI Governance Platform” and was also recognized as a winner in Inc.’s Best in Business Awards in the AI & Data category. In 2025, it was awarded the “Best AI Governance Software Award” from Netty Awards and received Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award. Follow ModelOp on LinkedIn .



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d04acdd5-76d1-44d3-a3d5-ee16317c0535