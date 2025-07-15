Trio of Prestigious Awards Honors  Drug-Free Chronic Constipation Treatment: Vibrant®

Austin, TX, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vibrant Gastro, inventor of the groundbreaking Vibrant® System, a non-pharmaceutical treatment for chronic idiopathic constipation, today announced it has been honored with a series of awards and recognitions in recent weeks including the prestigious TAG Award for MedTech, which hailed Vibrant Gastro as the “Top MedTech Innovator of 2025.”

The award, which recognizes “game-changing technologies, products, and services” that “create a new benchmark for excellence,” was presented at the MD&M East design and manufacturing expo held in New York City. Hear from Vibrant Gastro CEO Asaf Bar in the TAG Awards’ Beyond the Award podcast episode, “From Taboo to Transformative: The MedTech Innovation that Is Changing Lives.”

Vibrant Gastro has also been honored by MedTech Outlook as the “Top New Innovator for Chronic Constipation in 2025” and was listed among 2025’s 10 most innovative medical device companies by Inc. Magazine.

Chronic idiopathic constipation affects over one in 10 American adults — disproportionately women and people of color — and existing treatments negatively affect their quality of life. Traditional and prescription laxatives cause sudden on-set diarrhea — uncomfortable, uncontrollable and unpredictable. In fact, 60% of patients say the treatments are worse than the constipation itself, and 78% of physicians dislike existing treatments.

The Vibrant® System works differently, using a vibrating capsule to restore the colon’s natural rhythm and put patients back in control. Studies show that Vibrant® has a low rate of side effects, with just 1.2% of patients reporting diarrhea compared to 16% who are prescribed linaclotide, which is the current standard of care.[1],[2] Since Vibrant® is not a drug, there are no drug-to-drug interactions, unlike traditional and prescription medications.

An analysis of safety data from five developmental studies and a final pivotal phase III study that led to FDA clearance of the Vibrant® System, published recently by Dr. Bryan Curtin from Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, found patients to be highly satisfied with Vibrant®.[3] Patients experienced so few side effects that none of the 800 participants in the studies stopped taking the prescription treatment.

An additional study found Vibrant® is both less expensive and more adhered to than linaclotide.[4] The study, published in Advances in Therapy, found 55% more patients stay on Vibrant® for a full year compared to those prescribed linaclotide. Costly adverse events also dramatically decreased with Vibrant® compared to linaclotide such as ER visits for severe diarrhea, which averaged $2,418 per visit, and inpatient hospital stays that averaged $15,080.4

A post hoc analysis of Vibrant®’s Phase 3 trial, published last year by Cleveland Clinic, demonstrated significant benefits for patients with severe chronic idiopathic constipation. In this group, 93% improved, and 19% reached at least three complete spontaneous bowel movements per week—suggesting substantial relief from their condition.

“Vibrant® offers real, lasting help to the tens of millions of Americans whose lives have been ruined by chronic idiopathic constipation,” said Vibrant Gastro CEO, Asaf Bar. “Our latest honor by the TAG Awards builds on recognition from TIME’s Best Inventions and Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas. All are evidence that Vibrant® is the answer that patients and physicians have sought for so long.”

Vibrant Gastro is pleased to announce the Vibrant® System is now covered by a range of leading health insurance plans, reaching an estimated 42 million lives across the United States. To learn more, visit VibrantGastro.com.

About Vibrant®

Over 1 in 10 American adults — disproportionately women and people of color — struggle with chronic constipation, and existing treatments ruin their quality of life with 60% saying the treatments, which cause diarrhea, are worse than the constipation. Vibrant® is an FDA-cleared drug-free treatment that uses a vibrating capsule to restore the colon’s natural rhythm and put you back in control. Clinical results show Vibrant® provides one, two and sometimes three additional complete spontaneous bowel movements weekly, even in severe adult patients, with just 1.2% of patients reporting diarrhea. Since Vibrant® is not a drug, there are no interactions with other drugs, unlike traditional and prescription laxatives. Learn more at vibrantgastro.com

