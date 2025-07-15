Stingray Announces Time Change for its First Quarter of Fiscal 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

MONTREAL, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) announced today a time change for the conference call to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, previously announced on July 11, 2025 (Stingray to Release its Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2026 - Investors & Press).

Due to a scheduling conflict, the conference call scheduled for Wednesday, August 6, 2025, will now be held at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time, instead of the previously announced 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, will still be released on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, after the markets close.

All other information, including the dial-in numbers and webcast details, remains unchanged.

Details of the Conference Call

Via the internet at www.corporate.stingray.com

Via telephone: (+1) 800-717-1738, Montreal (+1) 514-400-3792, Toronto (+1) 289-514-5100 or New-York (+1) 646-307-1865

Conference Call Rebroadcast

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, September 6, 2025, by dialing (+1) 888-660-6264, Toronto (+1) 289-819-1325 or New York (+1) 646-517-3975 and entering passcode 80029.

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of global music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, 97 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America’s largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 30,000 major retail locations. Stingray has close to 1,000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.stingray.com

Contact information:

Mathieu Peloquin

Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications

Stingray Group Inc.

(514) 664-1244, ext. 2362

mpeloquin@stingray.com