InboxAlly Wins 2025 Sammy Award for Growth Catalyst - Email

New York, NY , July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InboxAlly announced today that it has been named a winner in the 2025 Sammy – Sales and Marketing Awards, presented by the Business Intelligence Group. The company was recognized in the category of Growth Catalyst - Email for its outstanding performance in advancing modern sales and marketing through strategy, innovation, or creativity.





The Sammy – Sales and Marketing Awards celebrate the organizations, products, campaigns, and individuals leading the way in go-to-market excellence. Winners were selected by a panel of expert judges based on performance, alignment with business outcomes, and measurable success.

“Sales and marketing are now operating as one, which means success demands not just great ideas or great tools, but a team that brings both together,” said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. “The 2025 Sammy – Sales and Marketing Awards honor those making that vision real. We’re excited to recognize InboxAlly for its leadership and results.”

InboxAlly received recognition for its groundbreaking email deliverability platform that empowers users to improve inbox placement without compromising security or control. Its non-intrusive setup, real-time transparent reporting, and enterprise-ready scalability have made it the go-to solution for top agencies, consultants, and high-volume senders.

“We are honored to be named a 2025 Sammy Award winner by the Business Intelligence Group,” said Darren Blumenfeld, CEO of InboxAlly. “This recognition highlights the impact InboxAlly delivers every day by helping our customers grow their business and turn email into a more reliable, revenue-generating channel.”

About InboxAlly

Founded in 2019, InboxAlly is a leading email deliverability platform trusted by agencies, consultants, and high-volume senders. Our mission is to help email professionals achieve consistent inbox placement and better engagement without switching email service providers or exposing sensitive access. With advanced customization, real-time reporting, and a non-intrusive setup, InboxAlly empowers users to recover sender reputation, improve performance, and scale safely. Backed by exceptional support and a results-driven approach, InboxAlly is the go-to solution for those who demand smarter, more reliable email outcomes.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives with real-world experience. The organization's proprietary scoring system measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards companies whose achievements are significant and measurable.

