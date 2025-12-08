InboxAlly Named a High Performer in G2’s Winter 2026 Reports for Email Deliverability Software

New York, New York , Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InboxAlly, the market’s leading email deliverability solution, today announced its recognition as a High Performer in G2’s Winter 2026 Reports. The achievement reflects strong customer satisfaction and InboxAlly’s growing impact in helping senders achieve consistent inbox placement, higher engagement, and stronger sender reputations.





G2, the world’s most trusted software marketplace, awards High Performer status to products that demonstrate exceptional customer satisfaction relative to market presence. InboxAlly earned this recognition through verified user reviews praising the platform’s ease of use, hands-on support, measurable deliverability improvements, and its non-intrusive design that works with any ESP.

“We’re honored to be named a High Performer by G2, and what makes it meaningful is that it comes directly from our users,” said Darren Blumenfeld, CEO of InboxAlly. “InboxAlly was built to give senders clarity and control in an increasingly complex inbox environment. Seeing our customers achieve better inbox placement and real deliverability gains is the validation that matters most.”

InboxAlly is trusted by agencies, enterprises, consultants, and high-volume senders for its advanced customization, real-time reporting, and ability to safely scale across domains and sending environments. The platform helps users recover sender reputation, improve inbox placement, and strengthen email engagement—without requiring access to their ESP accounts or workflows.

Over the past year, InboxAlly has expanded its deliverability toolkit with enhanced analytics, smarter diagnostics, deeper engagement modeling, and new integrations designed to help senders protect and grow their performance across Gmail, Outlook, Yahoo, and other major mailbox providers.

