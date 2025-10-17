InboxAlly Unveils Expert-Developed 15-Step Pre-Send Email Marketing Checklist to Eliminate Costly Mistakes

New York, NY , Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InboxAlly, the market’s leading deliverability solution trusted by agencies, enterprises, and high-volume senders worldwide, today introduced its 15-Step Pre-Send Email Marketing Checklist authored by veteran email marketing strategist Jeanne Jennings, founder of Email Optimization Shop.





This expert-developed framework provides marketers with a final safeguard against preventable errors that can compromise inbox placement, engagement, or brand trust. Drawing from over two decades of experience optimizing high-impact email programs, Jennings’ checklist empowers teams to approach every send with operational precision and confidence.

“Even the most experienced marketers have hit send too soon only to find a critical error,” said Jeanne Jennings, author of the checklist and founder/chief strategist with Email Optimization Shop. “This checklist helps teams prevent those mistakes by instilling a structured, repeatable process that keeps quality and deliverability front and center.”

The 15-step guide spans three core areas of email readiness:

Technical & Deliverability — authentication setup, sender reputation, and warmup verification

— authentication setup, sender reputation, and warmup verification Creative & Content — link validation, layout rendering, and personalization logic

— link validation, layout rendering, and personalization logic List & QA Controls — suppression management, segmentation integrity, and multi-device testing

To make implementation easy, InboxAlly is also offering a downloadable PDF version for marketing teams to print, annotate, and use as part of their standard pre-send workflow.

Read or download the checklist here: https://www.inboxally.com/blog/pre-send-email-marketing-checklist

Why It Matters Now

In a climate where inbox providers continue to tighten filters and consumer expectations keep rising, even a single unchecked detail such as a broken link, missing authentication record, or personalization glitch can erode sender reputation and ROI. This checklist offers a disciplined, modern approach to quality assurance that ensures each campaign launches error-free and fully optimized for inbox success.

About Jeanne Jennings

Jeanne Jennings is a veteran email marketing consultant and strategist with over 20 years of experience. Through her boutique firm Email Optimization Shop, she partners with medium-to-enterprise teams in fractional and project roles to audit program performance, design optimization roadmaps, and embed best practices.

She also leads hands-on training workshops, both public and private, to upskill internal teams in email strategy, campaign execution, and use of AI. When she’s not helping clients refine their email programs, you’ll find her programming the Email Innovations Summit, managing the Only Influencers community of email industry professionals, teaching digital marketing at Georgetown University (Hoya Saxa!), or watching hockey (Let’s Go Caps!).

About InboxAlly

InboxAlly is the market’s leading deliverability solution, trusted by agencies, enterprises, and high-volume senders worldwide to supercharge results with your existing ESP—maximizing inbox placement, boosting engagement, and protecting sender reputation. With proven methods to maximize inbox placement, seamless integrations, real-time analytics, and recognition as a Sammy Award winner, InboxAlly delivers measurable results that drive more revenue. Learn more at https://www.inboxally.com.

