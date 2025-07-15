Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group Announce America’s Greatest Workplaces by State 2025

NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a time when workplace culture, employee retention, and job satisfaction are more critical than ever, Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group have announced America’s Greatest Workplaces by State 2025, a definitive guide to top employers across the United States.
The ranking is designed to help employees identify exceptional workplaces in their home states, without the added stress of relocation. It highlights companies that lead the way in creating strong, supportive, and forward-thinking work environments.
This year’s list is based on one of the largest independent employee studies ever conducted in the U.S., incorporating over 400,000 confidential employee interviews and more than 4.9 million company reviews across 36 industries. The methodology included confidential online surveys and in-depth discussions with HR professionals, evaluating both state-specific experiences and national performance metrics. Employees were asked to evaluate companies based on factors like belonging and community, company image, compensation and benefits, corporate culture, job security and career progression, mental well-being, sustainability and environmental awareness, and work-life balance. These metrics were analyzed both locally and nationally to ensure a robust and inclusive reflection of the American workforce.
The following companies have been recognized as leading employers in their respective states:
- Alabama - Southern Company
- Arizona - FedEx
- Arkansas - Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield
- California - NVIDIA
- Colorado - Direct Travel
- Connecticut - LEGO
- Florida - Royal Caribbean
- Georgia - The Coca-Cola Company
- Illinois - W.W. Grainger
- Indiana - Metal Technologies
- Iowa - Sedgwick
- Kansas - Midwest Health Management
- Kentucky - CSI
- Louisiana - Lumen Technologies
- Maryland - Johns Hopkins Medicine
- Massachusetts - Boston Children's Hospital
- Michigan - Daifuku
- Minnesota - Hutchinson Technology
- Mississippi - North Mississippi Health Services
- Missouri - Garney Construction
- Nevada - Zappos
- New Jersey - United Engineers & Constructors
- New York - Con Edison
- North Carolina - Technimark
- Ohio - Sherwin-Williams
- Oklahoma - Williams Companies
- Oregon - Nike
- Pennsylvania - SAP
- South Carolina - Michelin
- Tennessee - Vanderbilt University
- Texas - Toyota
- Utah - EnergySolutions
- Virginia - Ferguson
- Washington - Microsoft Corporation
- Wisconsin - Milwaukee Tool
To view the full list of America’s Greatest Workplaces by State 2025 and learn more about the methodology, visit newsweek.com/agws-2025
About Newsweek:
Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 93-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.
Contact:
Alyssa M. Tognetti
Broadsheet Communications for Newsweek
alyssa@broadsheetcomms.com