Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group Announce America’s Greatest Workplaces by State 2025

NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a time when workplace culture, employee retention, and job satisfaction are more critical than ever, Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group have announced America’s Greatest Workplaces by State 2025, a definitive guide to top employers across the United States.

The ranking is designed to help employees identify exceptional workplaces in their home states, without the added stress of relocation. It highlights companies that lead the way in creating strong, supportive, and forward-thinking work environments.

This year’s list is based on one of the largest independent employee studies ever conducted in the U.S., incorporating over 400,000 confidential employee interviews and more than 4.9 million company reviews across 36 industries. The methodology included confidential online surveys and in-depth discussions with HR professionals, evaluating both state-specific experiences and national performance metrics. Employees were asked to evaluate companies based on factors like belonging and community, company image, compensation and benefits, corporate culture, job security and career progression, mental well-being, sustainability and environmental awareness, and work-life balance. These metrics were analyzed both locally and nationally to ensure a robust and inclusive reflection of the American workforce.

The following companies have been recognized as leading employers in their respective states:

Alabama - Southern Company

- Southern Company Arizona - FedEx

- FedEx Arkansas - Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield

- Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield California - NVIDIA

- NVIDIA Colorado - Direct Travel

- Direct Travel Connecticut - LEGO

- LEGO Florida - Royal Caribbean

- Royal Caribbean Georgia - The Coca-Cola Company

- The Coca-Cola Company Illinois - W.W. Grainger

- W.W. Grainger Indiana - Metal Technologies

- Metal Technologies Iowa - Sedgwick

- Sedgwick Kansas - Midwest Health Management

- Midwest Health Management Kentucky - CSI

- CSI Louisiana - Lumen Technologies

- Lumen Technologies Maryland - Johns Hopkins Medicine

- Johns Hopkins Medicine Massachusetts - Boston Children's Hospital

- Boston Children's Hospital Michigan - Daifuku

- Daifuku Minnesota - Hutchinson Technology

- Hutchinson Technology Mississippi - North Mississippi Health Services

- North Mississippi Health Services Missouri - Garney Construction

- Garney Construction Nevada - Zappos

- Zappos New Jersey - United Engineers & Constructors

- United Engineers & Constructors New York - Con Edison

- Con Edison North Carolina - Technimark

- Technimark Ohio - Sherwin-Williams

- Sherwin-Williams Oklahoma - Williams Companies

- Williams Companies Oregon - Nike

- Nike Pennsylvania - SAP

- SAP South Carolina - Michelin

- Michelin Tennessee - Vanderbilt University

- Vanderbilt University Texas - Toyota

- Toyota Utah - EnergySolutions

- EnergySolutions Virginia - Ferguson

- Ferguson Washington - Microsoft Corporation

- Microsoft Corporation Wisconsin - Milwaukee Tool



