VEPO Solutions Launches VEPO Valor Initiative to Expand Veteran Employment in Utility Sector

NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VEPO Solutions, a national provider of utility compliance services and workforce development programs, has announced the launch of VEPO Valor, a formal initiative aimed at increasing veteran hiring and long-term career integration within the utility technology sector.

The VEPO Valor program will be implemented across VEPO Solutions' operating divisions — including VEPO Metering, VPie, and CrossConnex — and will focus on expanding employment pipelines for U.S. military veterans. The initiative includes structured onboarding, cross-training in utility and compliance disciplines, and mentorship opportunities to support successful workforce reentry.

As part of the program, VEPO Solutions will:

Prioritize recruitment of veterans into field and administrative roles nationwide





Establish onboarding processes that recognize prior military experience and skills





Offer advancement pathways through technical training and leadership development





Collaborate with veterans’ service organizations and state workforce agencies





VEPO Valor reinforces VEPO Solutions’ long-term commitment to fostering a workforce that reflects service, integrity, and operational reliability — values that are foundational to both the veteran community and public infrastructure. The program also addresses an industry-wide need for highly trained personnel in utility compliance and data-driven field services.

“Veterans bring unique experience and leadership qualities to technical industries,” said a VEPO Solutions spokesperson. “This initiative is structured to ensure those strengths are recognized and supported through practical career pathways.”

The launch of VEPO Valor aligns with VEPO Solutions' broader mission of strengthening municipal and utility systems through workforce readiness and utility technology innovation. The company views the integration of veterans not only as a contribution to national workforce goals, but also as a strategic investment in operational excellence and long-term employee retention .

Interested parties — including veterans and employment partners — can learn more about the initiative at: www.veposolutions.com/valor

About VEPO Solutions

VEPO Solutions is a U.S.-based provider of utility technology, smart metering, and backflow prevention services. Through its operating divisions, the company delivers compliance, data management, and infrastructure support to municipalities and private utilities. VEPO Solutions is committed to innovation and inclusive workforce development across all service areas.

