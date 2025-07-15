Enterprise Search Market Outlook (2025–2032): Projected to Reach US$ 14.56 Billion at a CAGR of 11.1% | Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Enterprise Search Market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 6.97 bn in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 14.56 bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% from 2025 to 2032. The growing use of cloud-based technologies, artificial intelligence, and analytics by businesses is responsible for the growth of the global enterprise search market. Adoption of corporate search solutions is also being fueled by the growing need to extract valuable insights from large amounts of organizational data. In order to provide individualized and contextualized search experiences, major players are also incorporating cutting-edge features like machine learning and natural language processing into their product offerings.

Global Enterprise Search Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global enterprise search market size is expected to more than double, growing from USD 6.97 Bn in 2025 to USD 14.56 Bn by 2032.

Global demand for enterprise search tools is projected to increase at a CAGR of 11.1% between 2025 and 2032.

By component, solution category is set to dominate the industry, generating a market revenue of around USD 5.98 Bn in 2025.

Based on type, conversational search segment is slated to hold a prominent 52.2% share in the enterprise search market by 2025.

In terms of industry, BFSI is expected to account for one-fourth of the global enterprise search market share in 2025.

North America is poised to remain the leading end user of enterprise search tools, accounting for a global market share of one-third in 2025.

As per CMI’s new enterprise search market analysis, Asia Pacific is projected to experience fastest growth during the assessment period.

Rise in Unstructured Enterprise Data Spurring Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest enterprise search market research report offers insights into key factors driving industry growth. One such major growth driver is the increasing enterprise data volume.

Rapid adoption of digitalization and growing reliance on cloud-based systems are generating large volumes of structured and unstructured data. This makes it difficult for employees to find information they need quickly, putting enterprise search tools into the limelight.

These tools help organizations extract relevant insights from data quickly and efficiently. Thus, increasing data volumes across enterprises are expected to play a key role in fostering growth of the enterprise search market in the coming years.

High Implementation Costs Restraining Market Growth

The global enterprise search market outlook indicates robust future growth. However, high implementation costs are expected to restrain market growth to some extent during the forthcoming period.

Deploying enterprise search solutions requires substantial costs for hardware, software, and customization. This deters smaller organizations from opting for these solutions, leading to reduced enterprise search market demand.

Growing Popularity of Remote and Hybrid Work Models Creating Growth Opportunities

The global shift toward remote and hybrid work models has boosted demand for centralized search platforms that help employees quickly find information across systems. As organizations adopt flexible work environments, enterprise search solutions play a critical role in enhancing productivity, collaboration, and knowledge management. This trend is expected to create substantial growth opportunities for enterprise search companies during the forecast period.

Impact of AI on the Enterprise Search Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the enterprise search market. It significantly enhances speed, accuracy, and relevance of information retrieval across organizations.

AI uses NLP, machine learning, and semantic search to deliver context-aware, intent-driven results beyond keyword matching. This shift improves decision-making, boosts employee productivity, and allows enterprises to harness unstructured data more effectively.

Emerging Enterprise Search Market Trends

Increasing adoption of AI and ML is a key growth-shaping trend in the enterprise search market. These advanced technologies enhance search relevance as well as contextual understanding and predictive capabilities.

Growing popularity of cloud-based enterprise search solutions is expected to boost the global enterprise search market value in the coming years. These solutions offer scalability, easier integration, and lower deployment costs, making them attractive for businesses.

Another emerging trend is the integration with collaboration tools. Enterprise search is being embedded in platforms like Slack and Microsoft Teams to support contextual discovery directly within daily workflows.

Analyst’s View

“The global enterprise search industry is expected to record robust growth, owing to explosion of unstructured data, growing popularity of cloud-based solutions, shift towards remote and hybrid models, and technological advancements in enterprise search tools,” said senior analyst Ankur Rai.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Enterprise Search Market

Event Description and Impact Enterprise Integration of GPT-4o and Claude 3.5 Description: Companies are rapidly deploying advanced multimodal AI like OpenAI’s GPT-4o and Anthropic’s Claude 3.5 for internal search, document summarization, and knowledge extraction. Impact: This is shifting enterprise search from static keyword-based repositories to dynamic, conversational systems that extract insights from diverse content types including text, images, code, and video. AI Regulation Momentum (EU AI Act, U.S. Executive Orders) Description: Governments are imposing new transparency, data sovereignty, and ethical use guidelines around AI systems. Impact: This is driving demand for secure, compliant, and region-specific search platforms. Workplace AI Agents Surge (Microsoft Copilot, Google Gemini for Workspace) Description: AI assistants are now integral in productivity suites, enabling users to query, summarize, and retrieve documents via natural language. Impact: Enterprise search must now interoperate with these AI agents, enabling real-time indexing of collaborative tools like Teams, Slack, and Notion, turning search into a proactive recommendation engine.

Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in the enterprise search market report include:

Attivio Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Coveo Solutions Inc.

Autonomy Corporation Plc

Endeca Technologies, Inc.

FAST Search & Transfer ASA

Elastic N.V.

Exa Corporation

IHS Markit Ltd.

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Lucidworks Inc.

NTT Ltd.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Sinequa

Verity Inc.

Theobald Software GmbH

Key Developments

In April 2025, Google announced that Chrome Enterprise would expand its AI-powered enterprise search and bolster enterprise browser protection capabilities. These enhancements are designed to provide IT and security teams with greater control and visibility across organizational browsing and threat surfaces.

In May 2025, Elastic announced integration of Elasticsearch with NVIDIA's newly validated Enterprise AI Factory design. This integration positions Elasticsearch as a recommended vector database for enterprises building on-premises AI factories.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Component

Solution

Service

By Type

Conversational Search

Multimedia Search

Multilingual Search





By Industry

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Retail and E-commerce

Travel and Hospitality

Media and Entertainment

Others





