Catheters Market Size to Hit USD 95.56 Billion by 2032, Driven by a Surge in Chronic Disease Burden and Minimally Invasive Procedures | Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Catheters Market is estimated to be valued at USD 61.9 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 95.56 Bn in 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2025 to 2032. The global catheters market is witnessing robust growth, primarily driven by the rising demand for catheters in various medical applications and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and kidney ailments. The increasing number of minimally invasive surgical procedures, which require catheter-based interventions, is also contributing significantly to market expansion. Additionally, the growing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to chronic conditions and requires long-term care, further fuels the demand for catheters. Technological advancements in catheter design and materials have improved safety and functionality, enhancing adoption rates in both hospital and home care settings. However, the market faces certain restraints, including the risks of infection, thrombosis, and other complications associated with catheter use.

Global Catheters Market Key Takeaways

Cardiovascular catheters are projected to remain top-selling products, accounting for 28% of the global catheters market share in 2025.

North America is set to remain the leading consumer of catheters, accounting for a global market share of nearly one-third in 2025.

As per CMI’s new catheters market analysis, Asia Pacific is projected to experience robust growth over the assessment period.

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Spurring Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest catheters market research report offers insights into key factors driving market growth. One such major growth driver is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

There is a spike in cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and urinary disorders globally. This is expected to drive demand for catheters during the projection period as these conditions often require catheterization for diagnosis, treatment, or long-term management.

For instance, cardiovascular conditions like coronary artery diseases create need for interventional cardiac procedures like angiography and ablation, which rely on cardiovascular catheters. Likewise, conditions such as urinary incontinence and bladder cancer necessitate the use of urological catheters for effective management.

Risk of Infections Restraining Catheters Market Growth

The prospective catheters market outlook indicates steady growth. However, high risk of catheter-associated infections may limit market growth to some extent during the forthcoming period.

Frequent use of catheters is linked to complications like Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infections (CAUTIs) and Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections (CRBSIs). These infections pose a significant challenge to the adoption of catheter-based medical devices.

Moreover, the heightened infection risk often attracts regulatory scrutiny and may discourage widespread or long-term use in certain healthcare settings. As a result, this factor could moderately restrain global catheters market demand during the forecast period.

Advancements in Catheter Technologies Creating Growth Opportunities

The needs and preferences of healthcare industry are evolving rapidly due to increasing complexity of diseases and growing demand for personalized care. This is triggering innovation in medical technologies like catheters.

Leading catheter companies are constantly developing advanced solutions to reduce infection risk and enhance patient comfort. These include antimicrobial-coated catheters and hydrophilic catheters.

Similarly, innovations in smart catheters for real-time monitoring of urine output and bladder pressure are improving clinical outcomes. Development of such advanced catheter technologies is expected to create new growth avenues for the target industry in the coming years.

Impact of AI on the Catheters Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming a transformative force in the catheter market industry. It enables companies to create smart catheter systems with enhanced features and diverse applications.

AI technology helps design catheter surfaces in a way that reduces bacteria buildup. This lowers the risk of infections like urinary tract infections by stopping bacteria from spreading.

In smart catheters, embedded sensors and AI analytics enable real-time monitoring of pressure, flow, and infection markers. These capabilities allow for proactive intervention and remote management, boosting both safety and efficiency.

Robotic and AI‑navigated systems, including autonomous or semi‑autonomous catheter navigation, enhance precision, lower radiation exposure, and reduce operator fatigue. These innovations are gaining traction in cardiovascular and neurological interventions.

Emerging Catheters Market Trends

Rising demand for minimally invasive procedures is a significant trend shaping the catheters market. These procedures are increasingly preferred due to benefits like shorter recovery times, reduced risk of complications, less postoperative pain and scarring, and decreased hospital stays.

Catheters play a critical role in a variety of minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic interventions, including cardiovascular, urological, and neurological procedures. Moreover, growing preference for procedures like angioplasty over conventional surgeries will further boost catheters market value in the coming years.

Increasing geriatric population is expected to boost sales of catheters during the assessment period. This is because older people are more prone to chronic diseases and mobility issues, all of which often require catheterization for effective treatment and care.

There is a growing shift toward home-based healthcare, especially among patients with chronic conditions like spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis, and urinary incontinence. This trend is fueling demand for indwelling and intermittent catheters that are specifically designed for safe, hygienic, and easy self-administration at home.

Analyst’s View

“The global catheters industry is expected to grow steadily, owing to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and technological advancements in catheters,” said senior analyst Komal Dighe.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Catheters Market

Event Description and Impact Global Surge in Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) Description: Multiple healthcare systems across the U.S., EU, and India have reported an increase in HAIs, especially related to indwelling urinary catheters. Impact: Hospitals are shifting to antimicrobial and silver-coated catheter technologies, accelerating demand for premium infection-resistant products. FDA Approval of Smart Catheters (2025) Description: Recently, FDA has approved several smart catheter systems with pressure sensors and wireless connectivity for ICU use. Impact: IoT-enabled catheters are moving from R&D to commercialization, creating a new high-margin market segment. Rising Urology Procedures in Aging Populations (EU & Japan) Description: There is an increase in catheterization procedures for prostate and bladder-related disorders in patients over 65. Impact: This demographic trend is fueling sustained growth in the urinary catheter segment, especially for intermittent and Foley catheters.

Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in the catheters market report include:

Medtronic

ConvaTec, Inc.

Smith Medical (Smith Group Plc.)

Boston Scientific Corporation

Hollister Incorporated

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Others.



Key Developments

In February 2025, Johnson & Johnson launched the new CEREGLIDE 92 Catheter System in the United States for acute ischemic stroke. This next-gen catheter is indicated for use in facilitating the insertion as well as guidance of interventional devices in the neurovascular system.

In May 2025, Abbott introduced the TactiFlex Sensor Enabled Ablation Catheter in India for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms. It is designed with a unique flexible electrode tip and contact force sensing to treat patients with atrial fibrillation.

In December 2024, Terumo Interventional Systems expanded its radial-to-peripheral portfolio with the launch of R2P NaviCross peripheral support catheter in the United States.

Market Segmentation:

Global Catheters Market, By Product: Cardiovascular Catheters Urology Catheters Intravenous Catheters Neurovascular Catheters Specialty Catheters

Global Catheters Market, By End Use: Hospital Stores Retail Stores Others (Online stores)

Global Catheters Market, By Geography: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East Africa





