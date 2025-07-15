Work Truck Solutions Recruits Industry Veteran Mike Hyde as Upfit Sales Manager

Chico, CA, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Work Truck Solutions®, the leading commercial vehicle authority, announced Mike Hyde has joined the team as their new Upfit Sales Manager. This strategic move underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to serving the unique needs of upfitters, deepening its role within the commercial vehicle upfitter ecosystem to also better serve dealers and OEMs.

With more than twenty years of experience focused on strategic initiatives for upfitters, OEMs and dealer groups, Hyde brings a wealth of industry insight and a proven track record of innovation to his new role. Throughout his career, he’s looked for opportunities to elevate ROI and accelerate performance for the customers with whom he partners, a philosophy that mirrors that of Work Truck Solutions.

“Mike’s extensive experience with the uniqueness of upfitter needs, OEM strategies, and dealership sales processes makes him the ideal leader to drive this critical portion of our mission forward,” said Aaron Johnson, CEO at Work Truck Solutions. “His deep-rooted relationships, commitment to driving results for customers, and strategic mindset will be instrumental in expanding value for our upfitter partners, while also growing our footprint,” added Johnson.

Throughout his career, Hyde has played a pivotal role in modernizing how upfitted vehicles are marketed and sold, including pilot programs and regionally tailored advertising initiatives that drove increased engagement and revenue.

During his two plus decades focusing on the needs of those in the commercial automotive space, Hyde has cultivated deep partnerships with key players—including body manufacturers, equipment specialists, dealer-aligned fabrication groups and OEMs. These business relationships with industry leaders exemplify his partner-mindset and align well with Work Truck Solutions’ goal of fueling greater synergies between dealerships and the companies who build the chassis and bodies on which their customers rely.

“I’m thrilled to join a company that understands the critical role upfitters play in the commercial vehicle landscape, and to further solidify focus on assisting these businesses in growing their capabilities, efficiencies and bottom lines. Work Truck Solutions is uniquely positioned to support the entire ecosystem—from upfitters, to OEMs, to end-users—and I look forward to helping our partners thrive,” said Hyde.

About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions provides a smart technology platform that enables all stakeholders in the commercial vehicle ecosystem - dealers, OEMs, upfitters, and distributors - to efficiently serve the businesses and fleet managers who need work trucks and vans. With innovative solutions covering numerous areas such as one-stop inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing, Work Truck Solutions helps those in the commercial vehicle space, no matter their role in the supply chain, increase their visibility and efficiency so businesses can focus on doing their jobs.

