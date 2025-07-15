Confectionary Market Size to Reach USD 467.81 Billion by 2034, Fueled by Health-Conscious Trends and Innovation

Ottawa, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global confectionery market size stood at USD 268.73 billion in 2024 and is predicted to grow from USD 284.05 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 467.81 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market has been expanding in recent years due to the high demand for convenient snacks and sweet items by people of all age groups. The high demand for sugar-free confectionaries and bakery products has also helped in the growth of the market in different regions.

Market Overview

The confectionery market has observed growth in recent years due to multiple attributes fuelling the growth of the market. Increasing preference for high-quality confectionaries and bakery products along with sweet products low in sugar and with fewer calories have also helped the growth of the market. The increase in demand for bakery product due to the different varieties available in it is also helping the growth of the confectionery market. Changing lifestyles, the rise in income of people, and the quality of chocolates are also some of the factors supporting the growth of the market.

A recent Nielsen survey found that 48% of Gen Z consumers prefer low-sugar and plant-based sweet snacks, emphasizing the strong generational shift toward better-for-you treats.



Healthier options such as vegan, sugar-free, high protein, and dark-chocolate-based confectionaries are also some of the factors fuelling the growth of the market. Plant-based chocolates for people in search of healthier and sustainable choices are also one of the major reasons to help the market expand in different regions. The demand for such confectioneries hikes during occasions and festivals again helpful for the growth of the market.

Key Highlights of the Confectionary Market

By region, Europe dominated the confectionary market with the highest market share of 37% in 2024, due to the high demand for sweet and bakery items.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the availability of varieties of products in the confectionary segment and bakery products.

By product, the chocolate segment dominated the confectionary market in 2024 due to its high demand by people of all age groups.

By product segment, the fine bakery ware segment expects growth in the forecast period.

By age group, the adult segment dominated the market in 2024 while the children segment is observed to grow in the forecast period.

By price, the economy segment dominated the confectionary market in 2024, and the mid-range segment is observed to grow at a notable pace in the foreseen period.

By distribution channel, the hypermarkets and supermarkets dominated the confectionary market in 2024.

By distribution channel, the convenience store segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period.

What are Key Trends in Confectionary Market?

Consumer shift towards healthier and guilt-free options helped the growth of the confectionery market.

The use of natural, plant-based, and healthy ingredients for the manufacturing of healthy confectionary products has also helped in the growth of the market by attracting health-conscious consumers.

Personal customization in the confectionary segment also aids the market’s growth.

Demand for cleaner options such as vegan and plant-based confectionaries and bakery products attracts higher consumers towards the growth of the confectionery market.

Growing consumer preference for functional benefits like stress relief, gut health, or energy boosts embedded in confectionery through botanicals, adaptogens, and added proteins.

Key Product Types in Confectionary Market:

Product Type Significant Properties Hybrid textures & viral hits Products like Nerds Gummy Clusters and SweeTARTS Gummy Halos combine textures (crunch + chew) and ride social media virality, dramatically boosting growth. Next-gen ingredients Lab-cultured cocoa, precision fermentation, enzymatic sugar reduction, and plant-based proteins are reshaping the category with sustainability and health benefits. Tech-powered transparency AI, satellite monitoring, and smart packaging innovations tackle regulatory demands and quality control, while boosting traceability and reducing waste. Premium, functional & sensory experience Consumers are gravitating toward luxury and functional treats, such as premium bars, botanical blends, protein snacks, and exotic flavors, reflecting taste exploration and wellness.

What This Means for Investors and B2B Clients:

Investors can leverage this momentum by targeting startups innovating in plant-based, tech-enabled confectionery.

Retailers and wholesalers can prioritize stocking functional, premium-positioned sweets to align with consumer health trends.

Suppliers and manufacturers can benefit by offering clean-label, ethically sourced, and eco-packaged ingredients to meet B2B buyer preferences.



Market Dynamics

What are the Drivers of the Confectionary Market?

Multiple factors have helped in the growth of the confectionery market in recent years. The rising disposable income of the middle class leading to higher demand for premium chocolates is one of the major factors influencing the growth of the market. Consumers today prefer healthier versions of chocolates and bakery products for guilt-free munching. Healthier versions such as plant-based, vegan, dark chocolate, sugar-free, and less calorie chocolates maintain their health-conscious attitude and enjoy their sweet cravings as well. The growth of e-commerce platforms has also helped in the growth of the market leading to the easy availability of different types of confectionaries on various online platforms.

What are the Challenges Restraining the Growth of the Confectionary Market?

A few restrictions obstruct the growth of the confectionary market leading to issues in its expansion in different regions. The rising cost of raw materials and issues in the supply chain for the making of confectionary items is one of the major obstructions in the growth of the confectionary market. Such obstructions can be observed due to geopolitical issues, climatic problems, and various similar problems. Less availability of healthier options is also one of the major concerns for the growth of the market. Another obstruction observed in the growth of the market is intense competition among the competitors of the confectionery market.

Availability of Healthier Options in Multiple Flavour Choices: Market’s Largest Potential

The availability of chocolates, confectioneries, and bakery products in healthier options can help the market’s growth in the foreseen period. Options such as sugar-free, gluten-free, fewer calories, or dark chocolates are preferred by consumers compared to traditional sugar-coated gummies or milk chocolates. The availability of such healthier choices in premium chocolates is another major opportunity for the growth of the market.

Confectionery Market Regional Analysis

Which Region Dominated the Confectionary Market in 2024?

Europe dominated the confectionary market in 2024 due to the high availability of premium confectionaries, bakery products, and chocolates in the region. Consumers of the region are more into premium products with the use of high-quality ingredients and different flavors. Hence, the region dominated the confectionary market in 2024. Consumers of the region also prefer healthier versions of confectionaries such as plant-based, vegan, and lesser-calorie options helpful to maintain their health goals along with fulfilling their sweet cravings.

Which Regions are Showing the Fastest Growth in the Confectionery Market?

According to Towards FnB Principal Consultant - Vidyesh Swar, the Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth in the confectionery market in the forecast period. Factors such as rising disposable incomes, flavor preferences, and high demand for healthier options of confectionaries are leading to the growth of the confectionery market in the forecast period. Consumers of the region prefer different types of fusion flavors of chocolates available by the manufacturers of the region. Countries like India and China help to contribute to the growth of the market in the region. The rising population leading to the high demand for confectionery and bakery products is also one of the major factors in the growth of the confectionery market in the Asia Pacific.

Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 5.7% Market Size in 2024 USD 268.73 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 284.05 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 467.81 Billion Dominated Region Europe Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa

Confectionery Market Segmental Analysis

Product Type Analysis

The Chocolate Segment Dominated the Confectionary Market in 2024 along with the Growth of the Fine Bakery Ware Segment in the Forecast Period

The chocolate segment dominated the market in 2024 due to its high demand by consumers of all age groups. Consumers today prefer healthier versions of sweets and confectioneries for healthy indulgence. Hence, today high demand for premium chocolates in sugar-free, dark, organic, and vegan options are demanded more. The bakery ware segment of the confectionary market is observed to be growing in the forecast period due to surging demand for bakery products. Bakery products are also demanded in guilt-free options such as plant-based, gluten-free, and organic confectionaries for healthy munching without disturbing their health goals.

By Age Analysis

The Adult Segment Dominated the Confectionary Market in 2024

The adult segment of the confectionery market dominated in 2024 due to the high demand for sweets and confectionaries by the adult age group. The demand was observed due to the availability of premium chocolates which enhanced the growth of disposable income of consumers. The availability of varieties of chocolates in healthier options also attracted adults leading to the growth of the segment. The children segment of the confectionary market is observed to be growing in the expected timeframe with the increasing population of the age group and surging demand for confectionaries and chocolates. Parents today try to introduce their children to healthier versions of confections for guilt-free munching. Hence, such a health-conscious attitude is also surging the growth of the confectionery market in the foreseen period.

Price Type Analysis

The Economy Segment of the Confectionary Market Dominated in 2024 along with Notable Growth in the Mid-Range Segment in the Expected Frame

The availability of different types of chocolates and confectionaries in convenience stores in convenient packaging led to the growth of the economy segment in 2024. Hence, consumers included in the economy segment preferred such types of chocolates and confectionaries. High demand for mid-range confectionaries is observing a growth in the forecast period as consumers today do not prefer to buy premium chocolates on a high scale compared to mid-range confectionaries. Hence, the segment is observing growth in the forecast period.

Distribution Channel Type Analysis

The Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Segment Dominated the Confectionary Market in 2024

The availability of a wide range of chocolates and confectionaries under one roof helped the hypermarkets and supermarkets segment dominate the confectionery market. It helps brands to attract consumers of different age groups. Health-conscious consumers are also able to find multiple products under the same roof leading to the growth of the market.

The convenience store segment is observing significant growth in the forecast period due to the availability of single-serving and affordable products under one roof. Consumers prefer to choose between a variety of options ranging from different flavors, ingredients, and prices of chocolates and confectionaries as well. Hence, the segment is expected to expand in the forecast period.

Top Companies in the Confectionary Market

Mars, Incorporated

The Hershey Company

Nestlé S.A.

Meiji Co., Ltd.

Ferrero Group

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG

Perfetti Van Melle

Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd.

Haribo GmbH & Co. K.G.

Grupo Arcor

Pladis



Recent Developments in Confectionary Market

In June 2025, the world’s renowned confectionary brand named ‘Sweet-Tooth’ announced its entry into the Indian market by partnering with ‘Franchise India’. The brand’s main aim is to target shopping malls and airports in India by serving their confectionaries made from natural ingredients and colors.



In July 2025, Langtins, a British confectionary company launched ‘Noomz’, their freeze-dried sweets range. The brand states freeze-drying helps the brans to enhance the flavors and texture of the sweets.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Hard-boiled Sweets

Mints

Gums & Jellies

Chocolate

Caramels and Toffees

Medicated Confectionery

Fine Bakery Wares

Others

By Age Group

Children

Adult

Geriatric



By Price Point

Economy

Mid-Range

Luxury



By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Pharmaceutical and Drug Stores

Food Services

Duty-free Outlets

E-commerce

Others



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

