Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: Admiral Group PLC Admiral Group PLC

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameMichael Brierley
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares pursuant to a dividend reinvestment trading plan entered into on 17 May 2020.
c)

Prices(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£32.69
£32.72




24
d)Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

28

£32.71
e)Date of the transaction14 July 2025 and 15 July 2025
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameRachel Brierley
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusWife of Non-Executive Director/PDMR, Michael Brierley/PCA
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Ordinary Shares


GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares pursuant to a dividend reinvestment trading plan entered into on 17 May 2020.
c)

Prices(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£32.72134
d)Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
N/A (Single Transaction)
e)Date of the transaction15 July 2025
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

