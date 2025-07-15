Oliveda International, Inc. (OLVI) Subsidiary Olive Tree People Inc. Creates First Ever International Waterless Beauty Week

SANTA MONICA, CA, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCID: OLVI) today announced that its Olive Tree People Inc. subsidiary, the leading and fastest-growing waterless beauty brand, has created the very first International Waterless Beauty Week, which will be held annually from July 16-25.

From tomorrow on, the company will celebrate International Waterless Beauty Week to celebrate its 65,000 waterless beauty consultants and the many times larger number of waterless beauty customers who have helped to create the waterless beauty movement over the past two years.

Olive Tree People Inc. founder and CEO Thomas Lommel commented, “We believe every woman should have the opportunity to understand what waterless beauty truly means and then decide whether or not to become a part of our movement. We believe that waterless beauty is not only the new and true clean beauty but also regenerative beauty. The tree from tree to beauty is at the heart of everything we do, and the water that we don't use in our products we bring to the people in Africa by building water wells.

“Water is for drinking and not for beauty and drinking water should be clean. 1.4 billion people drink dirty water every day with no alternative. Between July 16 and 25, we will build a new well for every 1,000 new customers. This means that with a single purchase, you will provide clean water for 15 people, and at the same time, help ensure everyone has the opportunity to try waterless beauty with our 365-day satisfaction guarantee. In celebration of the inaugural International Beauty Week, between July 16 and 25, all new Olive Tree People customers will receive a waterless beauty gift worth $150 in their shopping cart and 25% off their first purchase.”

About Oliveda International, Inc.

Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiary, Olive Tree People Inc., as well as the European companies, Olive Tree People Europe AG and Oliveda Deutschland GmbH, as well as Olive Tree Farmers SL, were founded by the German real estate investor Thomas Lommel and have more than 20 years of experience in management and organic certification growing mountain olive trees, in the extraction of first-class, internationally award-winning extra virgin olive oils, the extraction of hydroxytyrosol, and in the production and distribution of cosmetic and holistic waterless products related to the olive tree. Lommel is the inventor of the Olive Tree Therapy 10 years in 14 days as well as the inventor of olive matcha, which is based on the ground olive leaf. Also unique is the coffee replacement developed by Lommel, which is based on olive leaf and hydroxytyrosol. In addition, Lommel is successfully active in the rapidly growing mindfulness industry with the olive tree sound bath meditation he developed and the frequencies of his olive trees, which he makes available worldwide.

In addition to the registered beauty brands, Oliveda and LA Dope, as well as OLIVE re:connected to Nature, The Intuition of Nature, and Olive Mush, to name just a few brands, Lommel is the region's largest conservationist and protector of over 30,000 one-hundred-year-old mountain olive trees, and, with his Thomas Lommel Foundation, he brings the water that he does not use into his waterless beauty products to the people of Africa by building water wells on site.

In addition to online sales and a Europe-wide branch network of thousands of retail stores, Oliveda Deutschland GmbH operates its own flagship stores in Berlin and Düsseldorf.

The brand's treatment concepts are unique worldwide, and their effectiveness has been confirmed by conventional medicine. Read our book The Olive Tree Therapy 10 Years in 14 Days. Waterless beauty has been called “The Next Big Thing” in articles in U.S. Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, InStyle, Elle, Madame, Forbes, and many other industry publications, as well as by Mintel, a world-leading futurology institute. Gigi Hadid and many other celebrities are already Oliveda fans and support its success. Further information on Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiaries and associate companies and brands can be found at www.olivetreepeople.com

