Mystery Set In The Wild West Brings Estranged Siblings Together To Find Their Lost Father And Save The Family Ranch

Charleston, SC, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Mexico, 1875. Shooting Star Ranch is well-to-do—and well-respected— thanks to the tireless efforts of the ranch owner, George Quinn. However, when the patriarch goes missing, a cat-and-mouse game begins.

Constance Quinn, George’s loyal daughter, becomes desperate to find her father… So desperate that she calls upon her estranged brother, Marshal Paul Quinn, for assistance.

Marshal left the ranch years ago to live his own life. But after his sister calls and tells him the news, he’s unable to ignore the past. Roping in his friend Harry, an enigmatic young man known for his skill as a gunfighter, the two set off on a perilous journey in hopes of finding George.

Against the backdrop of the Wild West, Final Verdict is a heart-pounding story of friendship, family, and survival. When danger lurks at every corner and trusting the wrong person could mean the end, the Quinn siblings must confront long-buried secrets and decide whether blood is truly thicker than water.

“[Final Verdict has a lot of] plot twists and some humor,” said the author, WP Haugen. “[At its core, it’s] a good mystery with plenty of action.”

Final Verdict is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of his social media platforms

About the Author:

WP Haugen, a history graduate from California State University, San Bernardino, brings his experiences from serving in the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Div, 2/17 Cavalry to his writing. His military service in various units has shaped his storytelling, providing realistic and raw narratives. Currently residing in Southern Pennsylvania, Haugen enjoys a quiet life with his wife, Valerie, and two cats, Abbott and Costello. His book, Final Verdict, reflects his dedication to historical accuracy and his unique experiences. Haugen continues to captivate readers with his intriguing plots and well-developed characters.

Available for interviews: Author, WP Haugen

Attachment