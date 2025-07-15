Baltic Horizon Fund publishes its NAV for June 2025

The net asset value (NAV) per unit of the Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) increased to EUR 0.6766 at the end of June 2025 (0.6757 as of 31 May 2025). The month-end total net asset value of the Fund was EUR 97.1 million (EUR 97.0 million as of 31 May 2025). The EPRA NRV as of 30 June 2025 stood at EUR 0.7223 per unit.

In June 2025, the consolidated net rental income of the Fund was EUR 1.0 million (EUR 1.0 million in May 2025). On 5 June 2025, a 3,679.7 sq.m. area in the S27 building was handed over to the anchor tenant, the International School of Riga which will open the premises for the new school year already in September.

At the end of June 2025, the Fund’s consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 7.1 million (31 May 2025: EUR 7.2 million). As of 30 June 2025, the total consolidated assets of the Fund were EUR 238.8 million (31 May 2025: EUR 238.6 million).

In alignment with recently implemented various cost-saving measures, the Fund management with the consent of the Fund Supervisory Board opted not to undertake interim property valuations. Management assumes at the same time that the 2025 mid-year fair values of the Fund’s properties would not be materially different from 2024 year-end valuations.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, www.baltichorizon.com

To receive Nasdaq announcements and news from Baltic Horizon Fund about its projects, plans and more, register on www.baltichorizon.com. You can also follow Baltic Horizon Fund on www.baltichorizon.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and YouTube.